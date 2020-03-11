ABINGDON, Va. — When Charlie Rich sang “Behind Closed Doors,” he was not talking about the Abingdon Town Council.
But he could have been.
That government body disappeared into a closed session for about half an hour at the March 2 Town Council meeting.
And for what?
Answer: To come up with a list of appointments to boards and committees.
And it was a rather lengthy list, at that.
So here’s the who’s who of who’s up for a list of various positions out and about in Abingdon:
» Appointed Kristi Hartshorn to fill the expired term of Andrew Neese on the Historic Preservation Review Board;
- Reappointed attorney Byrum Geisler, who is eligible to serve an additional term on the Historic Preservation Review Board;
» Appointed Michael Weaver to fill the expired term of Charlie Day on the Board of Building Code Appeals;
» Appointed Erin Bond to fill a vacancy on Sustain Abingdon;
» Reappointed Melissa Kalb, who is eligible to serve an additional two-year term on Sustain Abingdon;
» Appointed Rick Morgan to fill the unexpired term of Alex Brown, who is unable to complete his term on the Abingdon Economic Development Authority.
