TAZEWELL, Va. — Public hearings on changing two voter precincts will be held at the Aug. 6 meeting of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
The electoral board is asking the supervisors to move the Paintlick precinct from the VFW post at Claypool Hill to the Jehovah Witness church on Route 19. They are also asking that the Central Absentee precinct be moved from the courthouse to the new registrar’s office at Fourway.
County Administrator Eric Young said the change at Paintlick if approved following the hearing would take effect for the Nov. 5 election while the Central Absentee will not move until the registrar’s office moves. Electoral Board Member Tom Brewster said the change at Paintlick was needed because there were major problems with traffic flow at the VFW post during the last election.
He said the church had a large enough parking lot to accommodate the voters and exiting and entering the highway would be fairly easy. Young said the registrar’s office will not move until after the Nov. 5 election but holding the hearing will put the change in place the day the office moves.
Absentee voters currently vote in person at the registrar’s office on the third floor of the courthouse. Brewster and Registrar Brian Earls both said voters complain about problems with parking, getting through courthouse security and the long walk.
The office will move from the courthouse to Riverside Drive near the KFC and Pizza Hut combination restaurant once renovations are complete on the building. The new office is ground level and patrons will be able to enter directly from the parking lot.
State law requires the registrar’s office to be the absentee precinct and in addition to allowing early voting they send out and receive absentee ballots by mail. Starting with the 2020 election year, voters will have an eight day period they can vote absentee without giving a reason.
The Paint Lick hearing is on the agenda for 6:45 and the Central Absentee hearing will follow at 7 p.m.
