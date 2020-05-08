Former Wythe County Board of Supervisors Chairman Wythe B. “Bucky” Sharitz, 86, died Wednesday. He is the fourth local leader to die since the end of March.
Former Wythe County Supervisor Martha Umberger died March 29; Wytheville Vice-Mayor Jackie King died April 30, and former county Supervisor Charles Dix died on May 2.
Voters elected Sharitz to serve as the at-large member of the board in November 1995. A dedicated member of the board, he served four consecutive four-year terms, ending his tenure on Dec. 31, 2011. His fellow supervisors named him board chairman from 1997 to 1999, 2004-2005 and 2007-2011.
Longtime friend and fellow Democrat Linda DiYorio remembered Sharitz as a tireless worker who loved his family, his God and his county.
“The first time I met Bucky Sharitz was at a Democratic Party activity more than three decades ago,” she wrote in an email. “Since that time, we became great friends not only through our support for the Democratic Party but through church and community. I quickly learned that Bucky was a tireless worker for all three. He was usually the first person at a meeting of the Party and was quick to offer advice and encouragement with issues before the organization. Bucky had such a big heart, and it would be hard to say who held the biggest piece of it. Of course, Jen would be at the top as it was so evident their relationship was a long-time love story. After his family, God, his farm and Democratic Party. There can be no denying Bucky’s deep love and dedication to Wythe County and her people. He worked hard to lay a strong foundation on which to build a progressive Wythe County until his health gave out. There was another deep love in Bucky’s life, and I learned it the hard way. As chairman of the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade a number of years ago, I called Bucky to have some part in the parade. He told me he would be glad to as long as it didn’t interfere with the Virginia Tech Football Game. Virginia Tech Football was up there near the top.
“Bucky will be greatly missed in Wythe County,” DiYorio said. “He provided leadership in so many ways. Many were subtle, such as greeting at the door of the Lutheran Church or packing Agape boxes or serving the Farm Bureau. His love for the land, his family, his church, and for all of Wythe County will long be remembered. Bucky lived by the words from Micah 6:8 - the Lord requires you to do justice, and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God.”
Many people assume that Sharitz was named for Wythe County or early American law professor and politician George Wythe, but that was not the case, DiYorio said.
Rather, the name was born from confusion surrounding the name of his grandfather, George Wythe Joseph Sharitz, for whom he was named. Originally, his grandfather’s name was to be George Joseph Sharitz, but the person filling out the birth certificate was told, “It’s George, with Joseph Sharitz.” The person filled in the document as George Wythe Joseph Sharitz.
“It didn’t have anything to do with Wythe County,” DiYorio said. “It was confusion over the spelling.”
Sharitz’s accomplishments were many as he devoted countless hours serving Wythe County.
A resolution honoring Sharitz and adopted by the Wythe County Board of Supervisors in December 2011, spelled out his numerous accomplishments.
He served on a variety of committees, including the E911 Committee, the New River Regional Water Authority, the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, the Local Emergency Planning Committee and the Southwest Virginia Agricultural Exposition Center Committee.
During his tenure on the board, he assisted with the following: the purchase and development of Progress Park, a 1,210 acre super industrial site; the creation and implementation of the New River Regional Water Authority; the creation of the first two regional industrial facility authorities in Virginia; the development of three Crossroads Regional Industrial Facility Authority projects with the town of Wytheville and Bland County; creation of many high paying jobs due to the local support for expansion of existing industries, including Klockner in Rural Retreat and the location of new industries within the County; funding renovations of Rural Retreat Elementary School, Jackson Elementary School, Spiller Elementary School, Max Meadow, Elementary School, Rural Retreat Agricultural Building, Rural Retreat, Middle School, Rural Retreat High School; the renovations to Rural Retreat Lake Campground including the construction of a new pool; the implementation of the E-911 system; supported the acquisition of the Austinville Water and Wastewater Works; the design and construction of the Fort Chiswell Wastewater Treatment Plant; supported the expanding County
water system which grew from several hundred to three thousand customers; and providing wastewater systems to the Grahams Forge and Rapier Ridge areas.
Wythe County Administrator Stephen Bear said he was saddened by the death of another public servant.
“Bucky proudly served all of Wythe County for 16 years, supporting growth in education, agriculture, public utilities and industrial development,” Bear said. “While I attended countless meetings with Bucky, my fondest memories are talking to Ginny and him while sitting on his front porch, or in his kitchen during the winter season, on Friday evenings as I delivered the Board of Supervisors package. My thoughts and prayers are with Ginny and the family.”
Arrangements for Sharitz are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Johns Cemetery Foundation Fund or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 W. Main St., Wytheville, Va., 24382.
