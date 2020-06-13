On Saturday afternoon, protestors gathered in Marion at farmers market lot to remind the Smyth County community that Black Lives Matter.
The protest and march, which was scheduled to go to Walmart and then back to the Smyth County Courthouse, got under way about 2:30 as those gathered waited for a funeral to conclude at nearby Seaver-Brown Funeral Home.
The protest was organized by 17-year-old Travon Brown and 21-year-old David Sparks.
Before the protest, Brown said, “I want to make change happen in our community.”
He and Sparks spoke of experiencing racism regularly in Marion – in the education system, in trying to apply for jobs and just going to the store. One of their supporters told of hearing the word “nigger” used earlier Saturday at a Marion retailer when they went to purchase water for the protest.
The crowd gathered for the protest included supporters from the New Black Panthers, an organization based in Johnson City, Tenn. Brown said he hopes to start a chapter here.
Brown emphasized that he wants to teach his fellow protesters that change can take place peacefully, that riots aren’t needed.
Brown and Sparks agreed: “All lives can’t matter until black lives matter.”
Once the protestors reached Walmart, they knelt for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time a white police officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck before the black man died.
Both the Marion Police Department and the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office had a strong presence at the protest and courthouse. A small group of white men were gathered near the memorial on the courthouse lawn for the Confederate dead (1863-1865). The monument was erected in 1903.
