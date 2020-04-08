ABINGDON, Va. — Our “Pleasant Valley Sunday” walk on the Virginia Creeper Trail turned out to be my first and last of the season.
Because now the Virginia Creeper Trail is closed.
Dang that coronavirus!
So says a release I received on Monday: “In order to protect public health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak, the Virginia Creeper Trail will be temporarily closed, effective Monday, April 6th at 5:00 pm. The decision was made jointly by the managers of the trail — the US Forest Service and the Towns of Abingdon and Damascus.”
Talk about timing.
My son, John, and I took our dog Patches for a short stroll near the trailhead in Abingdon early Sunday afternoon.
We stopped at the restrooms.
But they were closed.
“That’s probably because of the virus,” my 13-year-old son guessed.
Yet onward we marched, stopping every few yards so Patches could sniff and stop and mark his territory.
John and I shared a memory as we walked, going back about a dozen years to when he was barely walking. On that spring day, the toddler got excited on the trail in Abingdon — until he fell face forward and started to cry.
But, folks, I digress.
As most of us know, the Virginia Creeper Trail is the lifeblood of Washington County. It runs for 34 miles from downtown Abingdon to the North Carolina border.
And most of that length is in Washington County.
Only a small portion, just a couple of miles, lies in Grayson County, Virginia, at Whitetop.
And now?
It’s closed.
Right smack-dab in the middle of the spring season.
Dang that coronavirus!
“Recent overcrowding along portions of the trail, concern for increasing the burden on local Emergency Medical Services and the health and safety of all trail users were the driving forces behind this decision,” said Matthew Crum, president of the Virginia Creeper Trail Conservancy, in a news release.
This decision aligns with state and local measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to Monday’s release, it is aimed at preventing groups from congregating and violating “social distancing” guidelines and is consistent with the closure of several other public trails across the commonwealth.
Bottom line: The trail is closed until further notice.
Dang that coronavirus!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.