Polls open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday for the general election. Smyth County voters will be choosing candidates for local and state offices.
The county is divided into seven magisterial districts with 14 polling places as follows:
Saltville District: Saltville town hall;
North Fork District (Seven Mile Ford): Smyth Career & Technology Center;
North Fork District (Rich Valley): Northwood Middle School;
Chilhowie District (Chilhowie): Chilhowie town hall;
Chilhowie District (St. Clair): Riverside Community Center;
Park District (East Park): Marion Recreation Center;
Park District (West Park): Wayne C. Henderson School of Appalachian Arts;
Atkins District (Atkins): Atkins Elementary School;
Atkins District (Wassona): Marion Senior High School;
Royal Oak District (Royal Oak East): Smyth Senior Citizen Center;
Royal Oak District (Royal Oak West): Adwolfe Fire Department;
Rye Valley District (Adwolfe): Adwolfe Fire Department;
Rye Valley District (Sugar Grove): Sugar Grove Elementary School;
Rye Valley District (Konnarock): Konnarock Community Center (Blue Ridge Discovery Center).
Polls are open until 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5. You must present a photo ID in order to cast a ballot.
Absentee ballots sent by mail must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.
In the state elections, incumbent Republican Israel O’Quinn of Bristol is unchallenged in the 5th House district. In the 6th House district, incumbent Republican Jeff Campbell is being challenged by Democrat Jim Barker, both of Smyth County.
Republican Todd Pillion of Abingdon and Independent Ken Heath of Marion will vie for a seat in the 40th Senate district to replace outgoing Republican Bill Carrico.
Ben Chafin, Republican, of Lebanon, is seeking re-election in the 38th Senate district. He is challenged by George McCall, Independent, of Cedar Bluff.
In Smyth County, the following are seeking election.
Constitutional officers:
Commonwealth's Attorney – Roy Evans, Democrat incumbent;
Sheriff – Chip Shuler, Democrat incumbent; Kevin Testerman, Republican;
Commissioner of Revenue – Jeff Richardson, Democrat incumbent;
Treasurer – Tom Burkett, Democrat incumbent;
Soil & Water Directors – Charles E. “Billy” Bear Jr., of Rural Retreat, Justin W. McClellan of Marion, and Kristina N. “Kristy” Waller of Sugar Grove.
Board of supervisors:
North Fork – Phil Stevenson, Republican incumbent; Norman Sparks, Democrat;
Park – Todd Dishner, Democrat incumbent; Kris Ratliff, Republican;
Atkins – Charlie Atkins, Democrat incumbent;
Rye Valley –Lori Deel, Republican.
School board (non-partisan):
North Fork – Mac Buchanan;
Park – Patrick Ford, Kyle Rhodes;
Atkins – Susan Williams (incumbent), Victor Bonham;
Rye Valley – Jesse Choate.
For more information, call 276-706-8332 or 8331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.