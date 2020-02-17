A Marion program that teaches nearly 400 children about the Bible and Christian faith is in jeopardy of shutting down. Volunteers are needed to save the longtime program.
The program at risk is the Marion Weekday Religious Education (WRE), which is part of the non-profit Virginia Weekday Religious Education Program established close to 100 years ago in the 1920s.
WRE partners with participating public schools, providing a released time option for children to attend non-denominational Bible study classes during the school day at regular intervals -- weekly, biweekly or monthly. At the beginning of each school year, parents fill out permission forms for their children to attend Bible class off school premises.
Children are bused to nearby church locations for class with transportation provided by the program. WRE operates on donations from churches, businesses and individuals.
Each participating county in Virginia has councils made up of local clergy and members of the church body (not denomination specific) who serve as officers and board members to assist in overseeing program operations and management. Marion WRE has recently lost several of its long-standing board members and officers due to deaths and health issues.
Carrie Greer, who has served as the student teacher and bus driver for 10 years and been involved with WRE for more than 18 years, said, “The program is in desperate need of new and dependable volunteers who would be willing to sit on the council and fill officer positions. Volunteer officers usually serve only a few hours per month. Vacant president, secretary and treasurer positions must be filled within the next 30 days so the program can continue without interruption. Additional council members are needed as well.”
Greer noted that there is no physical address associated with Marion WRE, so building maintenance concerns aren’t an issue. The Marion community, she said, has been helpful and accommodating in providing quarterly meeting locations. Previous locations have included Marion library and Smyth County Community Hospital.
The Marion WRE Bible program serves just under 400 students per month, Greer said, adding, “It would be a great loss to the community of children of Marion, Oak Point, and Atkins Elementary schools who participate in learning about God, Jesus and the foundational truths of the Holy Bible which offer love, peace, and hope. Many of the students are strengthened not only in the area of faith and Bible study, but also SOL skills, such as reading and comprehension, reasoning, maps, which are interwoven into lessons.”
Greer is passionate about WRE and her work with the children. This week, she said, “I love these children as my own and nothing is more important to me than sharing the gospel and the truths and promises of God's Word with them. Most of the children I teach have never been introduced to God as the Trinity nor exposed to the love and truths of the Holy Bible. I love to see their eyes light up when I have the privilege of teaching the fundamentals of God's Word to them through Bible stories. We are able to make children aware of the hope, faith and unconditional love that God has to offer us all. While I most often am not able to see an immediate response to hearing the Word, I trust God is planting seeds that He will use later on in the children's lives and I do expect great things from all of the children who pass through our doors.”
Greer concluded, “This is a special and important program that needs your immediate assistance.”
Anyone who is interested in serving as an officer or board member with Marion WRE may contact Carrie Greer at 276-780-1468 or MarionVaWRE@outlook.com. Background checks are mandatory and certain conditions apply.
Donations, which are tax deductible, may be sent to Marion WRE, PO Box 83, Marion, VA 24354.
Through a separate program, WRE also serves Rich Valley and Saltville elementary schools.
WRE operates within the limits set by Supreme Court decisions in 1952 and 1990.
