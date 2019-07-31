Mural artist Ellen Elmes will present a lecture on her life in art, “Finding Community Through Fifty Years of Making Art,” during the Virginia Highlands Festival, describing how Appalachian communities have shaped her long career and inspired new projects.
The talk will take place on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon, Virginia.
Elmes’ recently published book, “Appalachian Labyrinth: Painting to the Center,” details how Elmes took her inspiration from the people and places of the Appalachian Mountains, from folk tales and stories to native crafts and music.
During her presentation, Elmes will discuss how her murals have developed and been impacted by her home in the mountains.
Her work has included murals throughout the greater Tri-Cities region, including “Celebration! A Social History of Abingdon,” which is featured on the wall of Brandywine Antiques and was commissioned by Abingdon Main Street and completed in 2014.
For more festival events, visit ww.vahighlandsfestival.org.
