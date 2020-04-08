BRISTOL, Tenn. — Contura Energy announced Friday it will idle most of its coal operations for 30 days in response to market conditions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Effective immediately, the majority of Contura operations will be idled for about 30 days, with some sites idling for shorter periods of time and a few continuing to operate at a near-normal rate of production, according to a statement.
Schedules are being implemented based on existing customer agreements, current inventory levels and anticipated customer demand. Certain preparation plants, docks and loadouts will continue operating to support business needs and customer shipments.
“As the world attempts to understand and respond to the impacts of the current pandemic, we are implementing plans that we believe will help us manage through the challenges of a distressed coal market and growing coal stockpiles alongside varied customer responses to the coronavirus,” said David Stetson, chairman and chief executive officer.
The company has about 4,300 employees at operations in Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
