GLADE SPRING, Va. — Glade Spring Mayor Leighann Lloyd believes teaching young children a second language can be good for their minds.
“Plus, it’s ‘divertida,’ which is the word ‘fun’ in Spanish,” she said.
Lloyd, who speaks Spanish, will conduct an introductory Spanish lesson at noon on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Glade Spring Library.
“I’m just gauging the interest of children in the community. A schedule will be determined if there is enough interest in the class,” she explained.
During class time, she plans to introduce basic Spanish words, focusing on seasons and colors, teach Spanish songs and lead students in making a small, handmade craft.
The classes will not target a certain age group. “I have taught a variety of ages from preschool to high school students, and I will tailor the lessons to different ages.”
Lloyd has taught for Wythe County Public Schools and Sullins Academy and served as a substitute teacher for Washington County Public Schools.
Lloyd, who graduated from Emory & Henry College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish, said learning a second language can be very beneficial to young students.
“We often wait too long to introduce a new language to students. By the time they’re in high school, some students may be socially awkward and don’t like to speak in front of their friends,” she said. “Teaching another language can be difficult for that age group.
“It’s different with young children. They soak up new information like sponges,” said Lloyd, who plans to teach Spanish skills to her 3-year-old daughter, Elizabeth.
Learning Spanish, the second most spoken language in the world, can open up many opportunities.
Research indicates children who learn a second language often become better learners throughout their lives. It can also help children understand English better, since both languages share roots in Latin (though English developed more along Proto-Germanic lines).
“It gives children an excellent lesson in diversity and learning about new places and people. They also get an advantage in language arts because they are learning parts of speech and basic grammar skills,” said Lloyd.
For more information on the Spanish class, call the Glade Spring Library at 276-429-5626.
