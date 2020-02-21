A Texas man is being held without bond on two felony charges after state police accused him of hauling more than 100 pounds of marijuana into Virginia.
Sylvester Dozal, 28, of Cleveland, was arrested on Feb. 12 following a traffic stop on Interstate 77 in Wythe County.
In a criminal complaint, Trooper A.W. Crigger said he stopped a 2004 Dodge Durango operated by Dozal after being contacted by the Greensboro, North Carolina, Police Department about the truck possibly being involved in criminal activity.
Crigger said he stopped the truck for “obstructed view of the driver.”
“During the traffic stop several indicators of criminal activity were observed,” Crigger wrote.
Crigger said a state police canine also altered to the possible presence of illegal drugs.
“A probable cause search was conducted and over 100 pounds of marijuana was seized from the vehicle,” the trooper wrote.
After the truck was impounded, Crigger got a search warrant for the vehicle to look for more evidence.
“Upon further investigation, information has been discovered that other items pertaining to the illegal nature of the stop may be concealed or hidden inside the vehicle and parts of the vehicle thereof,” Crigger wrote when applying for the search warrant.
He said search yielded three bundles of cash behind the center console, but no amount was listed.
Dozal was charged with transporting five or pounds of marijuana into the commonwealth with the intent to sell and possessing marijuana with the intent to sell, both felonies.
Formerly employed by a construction company, Dozal’s criminal record included a charge of driving without a license.
“Very cooperative and polite,” a magistrate wrote when denying Dozal bond. “No ties to the area.”
Arraigned on Feb. 13 and given a court-appointed attorney to represent him, Dozal had another bond hearing in front of judge on Feb. 18, but bond was again denied.
He’s being held in the New River Valley Regional Jail with a preliminary hearing slated for April 2 in Wythe County General District Court.
