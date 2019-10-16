GLADE SPRING, Va. — One of the youngest pilots in the area has been selected to participate in a statewide commercial campaign to attract the next generation to a career in aviation.
Sixteen-year-old Reid Buchanan of Glade Spring, who was flying a plane even before he got his driver’s license, is one of three local pilots currently featured in television commercials sponsored by the Virginia Department of Aviation.
The commercials are airing on television stations in Virginia, including WCYB-TV in Bristol, as well as on Instagram and Facebook.
Other local pilots featured in the commercials are Travis Hill, chief pilot for Food City/K-VA-T Foods, and Jeanette Easterling, an airplane and helicopter pilot and mechanic for 42 years in Southwest Virginia.
The first series of commercials produced by the aviation department began this summer during Aviation Week in Virginia (Aug. 12-16) to promote aviation careers in Virginia, airing on stations in Roanoke, Richmond, Harrisonburg, Lynchburg and Bristol.
Since then, additional commercials have been produced and will be broadcast through the end of October. Another set of commercials will begin again in March 2020 and conclude in May 2020.
Filling the gap
The Virginia Department of Aviation is partnering with the Virginia Small Aircraft Transportation Systems Lab Inc., a nonprofit entity that is providing all of the funding for the development and airing of the commercials.
According to John Campbell, director of communications and education with the Virginia Department of Aviation, the aviation industry projects a shortage of about 95,000 pilots and 113,000 mechanics in the aviation field in the next 17 years.
Campbell said the demand for pilots is increasing, and the number of available pilots is shrinking.
“As many as 600,000 pilots will be needed in that time frame, but they’re only going to be able to find about 500,000 of them, so the aviation department is looking to fill that gap,” he said.
“One of our interests is education and inspiring the next generation of aviation professions. If there’s not anyone out there in the pipeline to get interested in aviation, we’re going to be in a real problem in the next few years.
“The department takes it very seriously trying to find and help inspire the next generation to become pilots,” he said.
“We’re going after the kindergarteners and first graders and talking with parents, grandparents and caregivers to let them know this is a career opportunity for their children and to be thinking about it.”
Commercials that target the very young will be aired during Saturday morning cartoons.
Born to fly
Buchanan, a junior at Patrick Henry High School, became interested in becoming a pilot last year when he began thinking seriously about a career.
With sister Sarah on her way to becoming an optometrist, sister Emma a community development specialist with People Inc. and brother Campbell working toward becoming a doctor, Buchanan knew it soon would be his time to shine.
His uncle got a pilot license at age 17 and became an instructor at 18. His grandfather also pursued aviation but never received his license.
“That made me want to finish for him,” said the teen, who began flying lessons last year at Virginia Highlands Airport in Abingdon.
Taking one to two lessons each week, Reid soon fell in love with flying.
“There’s nothing like the freedom of being up in the sky, looking at the scenery and just being able to point yourself wherever you want to go. There’s no other experience like it, and I find it amazing that you can pursue it as a career,” said the young pilot in a 30-second commercial in which he’s featured.
Once Buchanan earns 40 hours of flying time and meets a specific set of knowledge and experience requirements, he will take flying and written tests in order to become a private pilot. His goals are to one day become a corporate pilot.
“Reid has been bitten by the flying bug,” said Hill, an instructor and mentor for the teen. “He’s mechanically minded, which helps when you’re handling machinery. He is driven, and it’s obvious he’s passionate about flying. The younger you can start in aviation, the better for your career.”
Creating the commercials
“Reid is a rock star. He was a bonus for me,” said Victor Nash, a commercial/marketing producer and director for WWBT, an NBC affiliate in Richmond, Virginia, who is producing the commercials.
Nash met the teen during a trip to Southwest Virginia to film three commercials — one with each of three pilots.
A sunrise over the horizon served as a backdrop for the commercials featuring Buchanan at the Virginia Highlands Airport.
“There’s something magical about the light in the morning. I wanted that to be the framework for the entire commercial campaign to make it as romantic as possible, but I also wanted what the pilots said to be simple and accessible to those watching it,” said Nash.
“I originally was filming a 30-second spot for each of the pilots, but I wound up doing two spots for each of them because they added so much great content and had great things to say,” said Nash.
In their commercials, pilots Hill and Easterling also expressed their passions for flying and encouraged young people to consider aviation careers.
In his commercial, Hill is recorded saying, “Southwest Virginia and Shenandoah Valley is a perfect place to get into aviation. There’s a demand for it here — whether it’s mechanics, pilots, medivacs and engineers even. Aviation here is growing. This is a perfect time for aviators to get into the industry. It’s like no other office in the world.”
Easterling, who represents the increasing number of women who have nontraditional roles as pilots, said in her 30-second spot, “Pilots work in places that most people only dream about. It’s a thrill everyday when we crank this helicopter and we take off. You can’t put a price tag on it. Everything’s new and exciting. Follow your dream because your dreams can come true.”
