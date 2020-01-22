GLADE SPRING, Va. — Only days after starting her new job as librarian at the Glade Spring Library last week, Rachel Larkey already has ideas on how the small-town library can play a leadership role in the community.
Larkey replaces Tonia Kestner, who accepted a position as executive director of the Bristol Public Library earlier this month.
“The library is kind of like a community center. We’re here to help in any capacity we can,” said Larkey.
The new librarian is asking for suggestions and ideas from members of the community about any outreach programs they’d like to see.
“My main focus will be promoting literacy. I would love to bring back a reading buddy program that used to meet here at the library.”
As a nontraditional student who graduated from King College in 2017, Larkey performed volunteer work as a college student that opened her eyes to issues facing people in the community, one of which is literacy.
“A woman visited the library this week and said she needed to learn computer skills. Even in this technology-driven world, the need is still out there, and we need to address those needs.”
Larkey’s plans include collaboration and outreach with area schools, the town of Glade Spring and members of the community to help her achieve her goals as librarian.
“Those partnerships are important, especially in a small town.
“I’m going to my first Town Council meeting next month to introduce myself,” she said.
Her vision for the library includes reintroducing programs from the past and creating new ones.
“I hope to bring back a young people’s book club to accompany one we have for adults,” said Larkey.
“I’m really excited to start a family book club in the fall. A family reads a book together at home and once a month comes together at the library to discuss it.
“If children see Mom and Dad read, they’re likely to read, too.”
Larkey also is working to bring back the outdoor Movies in the Square, hosted by the library.
“I’d like to expand it by inviting different area groups to set up tables — perhaps for fundraisers. I think it could attract more people to the event.
“I want to give life back to the Town Square,” she said. “My family and I have been patrons of this library for years.”
Previously, Larkey has served as a substitute teacher, instructional aide and administrative assistant with Washington County Public Schools. She’s also served as the after-school program director with Highlands Educational Literacy Program.
“I think my experience in education makes me a good fit for this job, and I’m excited to be here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.