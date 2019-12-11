BRISTOL, Va. — American Merchant’s initial commercial order of towels — enough boxes to fill a 53-foot tractor-trailer — left the Old Abingdon Highway factory on Friday, bound for a national retailer with 700 stores. Others are being made, and some will appear on Tri-Cities retail store shelves in early 2020.
The historic order represents the first of what company officials anticipate will be an ever-expanding list of clients and offerings as they try to accomplish something nearly unheard of in today’s times — produce towel products in a U.S. factory using U.S. materials, U.S. power and U.S. labor — to compete with Asian and other foreign providers that currently dominate the home textile market.
The ultimate irony is that American Merchant is owned by just such a provider — Hong Kong-based Merchant House International Limited — a textile and boot-making firm operated by Executive Chairwoman Loretta Lee and traded on the Australian Stock Exchange.
The Bristol facility is the company’s $20 million science project to see if a U.S.-based facility can turn a profit and meet the demands of often fickle U.S. consumers.
It landed in Bristol in 2017 after Lee worked with state economic development officials to find an existing building, inexpensive yet plentiful power and water and an able labor force. Bristol and Virginia landed the plant after competing with seven other states for the project, including Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, Rhode Island and South Carolina.
American Merchant occupies the former Ball Corp. plant, which produced can lids for nearly 50 years before closing in 2016 and idling 230 workers.
When American Merchant was initially announced in December 2017, then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe said a fully built-out factory with three shifts working six days per week was expected to employ about 400. About 50 presently work there, and Burton expects that number to reach 120 by late 2020. Future hiring will depend on additional sustained product demand.
Burton said company officials are pleased with the workforce they have but are training most of them on the job because the technology is advanced. Initial hiring began back in the spring, and initial training occurred primarily in September and October.
“The fact of the matter is there are no workers in this area that have ever worked in textiles. So we can only go as fast as we can train the workers, and there is a lot to learn,” Burton said. “We have about 50 workers in the factory right now. By the middle of next year, we’ll be closer to 80 and by the end of the year around 120.”
Last week, a technician from German manufacturer TEXPA worked with individual employees to show them the nuances of running some of its machines.
“We’ve run technicians in here from Germany, the Middle East, Japan, all over, to train the trainers. We know we’re not going to find workers with the skill sets we need; we’re looking for people that have the right work ethic, the ability to learn and work smart,” Burton said.
The company is also beginning to speak with area schools about its needs.
“We’d love to get some student interns in here. We’d love to create jobs for those people in the workplace already and those coming into the workplace — people who will be here for a long time so we’re not training someone and two years later they’re retiring,” Burton said.
He added that the Bristol facility is a significant investment for the company, and they anticipate operating for decades.
“The textile industry in the past didn’t have a great reputation. People thought of it as workshops, sweatshops, people laboring over a sewing machine. I think our facility gives a completely different image of what a modern textile factory is today,” he said.
While the plant is operational, it is far from finished. Some of the gleaming new machinery waits to be installed, including some of the looms and two large dye tanks, but it has the capacity to fill all of its current orders.
The plant’s landmark first order was actually part of its pilot production. There are currently 24 computerized Toyota air-jet looms in place, but not all are hooked up. As demand increases, the plan is to order and install more capacity, Burton said.
Problems with one segment of the massive 200,000-square-foot, 50-year-old building slowed progress by months.
“We’re about three months behind in our dye house,” Burton said. “When we first installed the equipment, we didn’t have this concrete pad. We thought the floor would be level enough, but we had about a quarter-inch to half-inch discrepancy, and it did some torquing of the pipes. We took the machines out, had to dig a trench and put in rebar and put in the [concrete] pad so everything was very, very level.”
White is the most popular color for bath towels and washcloths, Plant Manager Allen Oakley said, followed closely by gray and tan. But towel makers need much more color on their pallet — sky blue, cranberry red, royal purple, lemon yellow and dozens of other options — to meet the somewhat fickle demand of consumers who may base their color choice purchases on a scene from a TV show or movie.
If a well known celebrity recommends a minimalistic white or gray or urges followers to deploy bold shades or patterns for whimsy, sales can follow any trend, and producers must be able to meet those demands.
During a plant tour last week, Burton showed off a wide assortment of colors, weights and three different styles of towels made in the Bristol factory that were taken to a major retail show in New York in September. That show generated the initial orders that are now being filled.
“We were very well received by a lot of people. We’ve proven we could do it. The products we made were every bit as good as any towel from any factory anywhere in the world. The proof is in the pudding, and this is the pudding,” he said.
American Merchant wasn’t able to take advantage of this Christmas season since retailers order and stock months ahead, but company officials expect a bright future. One national retailer reported selling 1.5 million towels just on Black Friday, he said.
