Tazewell, Va. – Tazewell County’s victims of the Corona Virus are from opposite ends of the county.
A press release from County Administrator Eric Young said the health department had released information that one of the two confirmed cases is in the eastern district of the county and the other is in the western district.
Several people had called the county and also made enquiries on social media for information on the two people beyond the fact they live in the county. The eastern district is Bluefield, Springville and surrounding areas.
The western district is Cedar Bluff, Claypool Hill, part of Baptist Valley and surrounding areas. Young said federal law prohibits the release of any more information on the two cases.
“This hits home today but it likely will be throughout the county soon. We each hoped our communities would be spared but knew it was just a matter of time,’ Eastern District Supervisor Charlie Stacy said.
“Just like colds and flus, this virus does not pick and choose victims, anyone can have it. Anyone can spread it. The persons now known to have contacted this virus and their families are in the thoughts and prayers of the board members and everyone in administration,’ Western District Supervisor Tom Lester said.
The health department identified the victims Mar. 28 and is working to identify anyone they may have come in contact with in the last 14 days. One victim is a man in his 40’s and the other a woman in her 30’s.
Both were said to have traveled out of state. The supervisors as well as the county administration and the health department urge residents to practice social distancing, wash hands frequently and avoid social interaction as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.