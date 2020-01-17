Tazewell, Va. – A domestic dispute ended in suicide Jan. 13.
Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt said Alexander Levi Goins, 32, of the Witten Mill section of the county began arguing with his wife and the fight escalated to the point neighbors called 911. Hieatt said the wife stated he took her into a bedroom and threw her on the floor and went to get his gun. When he left the room she escaped out a window and began running toward a neighbor’s house.
Goins chased his wife across their yard and was firing the weapon. The evidence showed Goins shot through the window of the neighbor’s house. Neighbors reported Goins ran into the woods and 911 started receiving calls of a shooter at large in the area.
The sheriff said Goins apparently circled back to his and got another gun which he used to commit suicide. When deputies arrived on the scene, they used flash-bang and made entry and found Goins dead of a gunshot wound.
Goins’ wife was taken to Tazewell Community Hospital where she was treated for her injuries. Goins was a convicted felon, having served time at Bland Correctional Center for unlawful wounding. He also had previous convictions for assault and battery of a family member and forgery and uttering.
His father, Jimmy Goins of Raven was convicted in Bland County in 2017 for impersonating a police officer. That charge was filed after the father went to Bland Correctional Center and attempted to get his son released.
Hieatt said there were no children in the home at the time and alcohol may have played a role in the incident.
