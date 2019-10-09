GLADE SPRING, Va. — To help children get the most out of art, the Town Square Center for the Arts is hosting kids' paint-and-take classes.
The next class begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Glade Spring arts center.
Virgil Wimmer, locally known for his whimsical paintings of roosters, is the instructor for the monthly classes.
Wimmer, who gives step-by-step instructions, allows the children to use their imaginations to create their one-of-a-kind artwork, which they can then take home.
Using acrylic paints on canvases, the children typically vote on a subject to paint during each class.
Ages 6 and older are welcome to participate.
Each class is $20 and includes all supplies, along with lemonade and cookies.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity for youth to develop their creativity and to socialize with kids their own ages,” said Susan Powers, education coordinator at the arts center.
Powers said the adult version of the paint-and-take classes are also offered monthly.
“The classes operate the same except adults can bring their own beverages to drink, and participants paint more intricate designs on larger canvases.”
The next paint-and-take class for adults is 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Cost is $30, and all materials are included.
Participants are encouraged to register for the classes by contacting Powers at 276-492-3816 or writing to her at susanpowers276@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.