Out with the old; in with the new. This common phrase is never more timely than the new year when people look to start fresh.
The same could be said of structures. A new year is a good time to refurbish or replace aging structures, which is exactly what is happening at Hungry Mother State Park.
The project to replace the 1970s-era footbridge to the amphitheater island at the park began in the fall and is continuing through the winter with anticipated completion in late April.
The well-known, iconic bridge is gone. Work has begun on building a new bridge that will resemble the former structure with added safety and handicap-accessible features.
The lake level was dropped about five feet this past fall in order to replace the bridge, and Park Manager Andrew Philpot has to keep a close eye on the level, at times having to open the spillway to release water as heavy rains send the water level up.
The decades-old bridge is being replaced for safety reasons and to meet state codes, but it will look very similar to the beloved structure that has been featured in many backdrops and family photos over the years. The new bridge will be of similar length and elevation with improved connections at either end, and will also be ADA-compliant.
Contractors from Ken Construction in Lebanon have been bringing in heavy equipment for the job. A pathway was marked from the third parking lot next to the restaurant and a gravel road built from there to the island. The Civilian Conservation Corps stonework around the parking lot was covered so it would be protected during the equipment moves. Once the work is complete, the gravel path, which has a plastic bed liner, can simply be pulled up.
The lake level was lowered in order to remove and replace the footers under the bridge. The original footers are 55-gallon drums filled with concrete, Philpot said. With the new ones, “We will be going high-tech,” he said, “with micropile for long-term stability.”
Micropiles, also called mini piles, are made of steel and often used for underpinning foundations for bridges and towers. They are especially useful at sites with difficult or restricted access or with environmental sensitivity such as a public lake.
At normal levels, the 108-acre lake is 35 to 40 feet at its deepest spot near the dam. The lowered level has exposed rocks along the banks and mud flats where the water levels are lowest. The wooden docks at the boat area had to be removed from their connections until the water level is returned to normal.
Hungry Mother Creek is what feeds the lake, Philpot said, and the dam on that creek is what makes the lake possible. Keeping the lake at the right level during the construction will be a delicate balance between rain events and the creek flow, he said, and a new remote control for the valve helps. It doesn’t monitor the lake level but makes adjusting the level faster and easier.
The General Assembly in 2016 designated funds – about a million dollars - to replace the bridge, and park staff has worked with the Virginia State Parks Department of Conservation and Recreation to design a bridge as close to the current one as possible.
The structure will be reinforced with concrete and steel, but those elements will be mostly hidden by wood.
Philpot said there has been a steady flow of visitors fishing in the channels created by the lake level drop (thinking the fish are gathering there) and walking along the shoreline looking for treasures. They have found bottles dating to the ‘40s and ‘50s and a number of other items. They’ve also been fascinated by the unusual fish habitats created by park workers over the years and placed in the water. Workers at the bridge have found cell phones and sunglasses, items no doubt dropped by people on the bridge, along with numerous fishing lures and even a few fishing poles.
Philpot said hopes are to have the bridge completed by the time the park opens in late May.
Over the winter, park staff members are also doing some cabin renovations and other maintenance. Some AmeriCorps workers are coming this month to stay until August, working all over the park.
One renovation coming soon, Philpot said, will be to redeck the spillway bridge. “It needs it. It’s in poor shape,” he said.
This is a little bridge for park vehicles to cross at the dam. Lumber for the repair will be coming out of Georgia and South Carolina, Philpot said, of large 3-foot by 12-foot pieces.
An exciting renovation of the Discovery Center may take place this year if a $15,000 grant from the Garden Club of Virginia Centennial Project is approved for Hungry Mother. Philpot said the renovation would include changing the taxidermy animal section into a walk-through space and enlarging the tank for the snapping turtle. Virtual experiences of climbing Molly’s Knob, canoeing and fishing would be available for visitors.
The Friends of Hungry Mother Park will soon have photos of the former amphitheater bridge in frames made of wood from the old bridge for sale, along with T-shirts featuring the Hellbender salamander that they helped bring to life in an exhibit at the Discovery Center. Proceeds will go to the Friends group for maintenance of the park.
