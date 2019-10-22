Many drug addicts come out of jail or detox sober and determined. They’ve hit bottom. They’re resolved to live a clean and sober life, but stress and temptation is all around them and there’s no residential treatment program anywhere in Southwest Virginia for them to go to for healing and learning to respond differently.
A cross-section of Smyth County and regional leaders want that reality to change.
“We hope to close that gap,” said John Graham.
Graham is Smyth County’s clerk of circuit court. He’s also a pastor and community advocate. For about two years, he’s been part of a consortium of leaders that were tapped to help assess Smyth County’s health needs when Mountain States Health Alliance and Wellmont were preparing to merge. Members of the group that range from Legal Aid’s director to the school superintendent to the county sheriff to a variety of health leaders nodded to Graham recently when a spokesperson was sought. He explained that once they assessed the needs and saw how serious many of them were, the group members couldn’t walk away once their report was filed. They had to act.
Residential treatment is the most recent need in their crosshairs.
Last week, the county’s board of supervisors gave its nod of approval to their plan, which is to establish the Appalachian Center for Hope, a regional, multi-faceted treatment facility in Marion on the grounds of Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute.
The multi-phase project is in its early stages now.
The consortium has its eye on a long unused building at the institute that is in need of some rehab. As part of the commonwealth’s ongoing battle against addiction, its members hope the governor and General Assembly may allow the locality to lease the building at no expense and possibly even fund the needed upgrade work.
Graham noted that it’s common for buildings to be rehabbed before economic development deals. “Desperate times,” he said, “call for desperate measures.”
Last week, the supervisors agreed to make that request.
Graham said this region’s legislators have been advised of the project and have expressed support and agreed to write the necessary legislation.
Thursday, Del. Israel O’Quinn expressed his support for the proposal, saying, "I've toured the proposed facility, which currently is not being utilized to its best and highest use. There is certainly a need for such a facility in our region so folks don't have to travel to the other side of the state. Our delegation will be supporting the conveyance of the property to help make this a reality."
As part of their support, Smyth’s supervisors, adopted a resolution of support for the initiative, which read in part: “…Smyth County recognizes the need for a residential treatment facility not only for Smyth County but those citizens region wide….”
The resolution will be shared with other Southwest Virginia localities in the hope that they will adopt similar resolutions of support that can be shared with the General Assembly and governor.
Should the building be acquired, the next phase will be to open a residential treatment facility for women. Graham said the consortium started with women because their health and well being is directly linked to the welfare of children.
In the next phase, the group would also like to start a day reporting program for men and women. This jail diversion program would help the county reduce its jail costs that have skyrocketed to nearly $3 million a year largely due to the drug crisis and the resulting arrests.
The final phase, Graham said, would be to expand the residential program to serve men as well.
Graham said the consortium is trying to match its efforts with the community’s greatest needs and address gaps in services.
The consortium has already helped:
- launch the Comprehensive Harm Reduction program that is addressing the drug crisis related increase in Hepatitis A cases, the medical needs of addicts, including a needle exchange, and referring addicts for treatment;
- call area churches to action regarding the addiction crisis, which has resulted in several new recovery programs;
- educate teachers, law enforcement, and others in the community about the impacts of trauma on children;
- acquire a $737,000 grant for Smyth County Community Hospital to screen emergency department patients for substance abuse and refer them for services as appropriate;
- and bring the leadership of Giles County’s FOCUS (Focus on Communities Utilizing Services) program to Smyth County to begin discussions here about using its data-oriented approach to address community problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.