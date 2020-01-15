SALTVILLE, Va. — A resident of Allison Gap Road in Saltville escaped without injury last Tuesday when his home was destroyed by fire, but a fire truck en route to help didn’t fare as well.
Saltville Fire Chief Jimmy Davidson said the department got a call around 7:19 a.m. to a structure fire at a single-story home occupied by Mark Stewart. Getting there, however, proved a bit of a challenge as the Saltville and Rich Valley area was hit with about 4 inches of snow, much of it coming down in a burst that quickly covered the roadways. Davidson said one of the department trucks slid off the road and struck a wall. There was minor damage, and the crew escaped unharmed.
