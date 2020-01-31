A group of thespians from Wythe and Smyth counties have formed a theatre company that will produce its first show this weekend. Members of the Holston River Performing Arts Company will perform “The Sugar Bean Sisters,” at George Wythe High School on Friday and Saturday.
“A few of us long-time theatre lovers from Marion and Wytheville have banded together to bring theatre to surrounding communities,” said Lorna King, company member and teacher at GWHS. “This will be our first show, and we hope to continue to spread our love of the craft. We are hoping to grow the group so that we can offer a wide variety of activities for all age groups in the future.”
Ron Thomas and Clint Helton formed the troupe after performing for years with Marion’s Royal Oak Players. Together with some veterans of Wytheville Community College performances, they plan to produce two or three plays each year.
The company welcomes new members, and you do not have to be a member to audition for a performance. The group hopes to meet the first Monday of the month after they confirm a meeting place.
When working on a play, the group practices several times a week. Where they practice will be determined by where they perform. For example, the first performance is a GWHS, so they practiced there, Thomas said.
“We will take anybody who is willing to drive to rehearsals,” he said.
Thomas said the company picked “The Sugar Bean Sisters” as its first production because he has done the play before.
“I thought it was really good and really funny,” he said. “Plus it’s a small cast, and since we are a new group and a small group, we thought we could find five people … It’s a comedy. It’s a little bit off of the wall, to say the least. It’s way off the wall.”
“The Sugar Bean Sisters,” is a Southern Gothic comedy that centers around sisters Faye Clementine (Lorna King) and Willie Mae Nettles (Barbara Brown), who live in a ramshackle shack on the edge of Buster Swamp in Sugar Bean, Florida – a short jaunt from Disney World.
Faye is obsessed with the Martians she saw landing in the family cane field years earlier and is convinced that the space people will return to take her away. Meanwhile, Willie Mae fanaticizes about marrying Bishop Crumley, the handsome (and already married) Mormon minister, and then one day arising to the Celestial Kingdom to be with her Lord and Savior.
Willie also worries about the “grapefruit fortune” (a treasure she won in a lawsuit after a crate of fruit fell on her head) that she has buried somewhere in the swamp.
Into their world enters mysterious Vidella Sparks, (Shaly Farmer) a saucy New Orleans lounge performer with a penchant for drinking, who is trying to avoid a curse placed on her by a voodoo woman. Bishop Crumley (Michael Easter) and the Reptile Woman (Janice Pryor) also get caught up in the women’s antics.
“The Sugar Bean Sisters” runs Friday and Saturday at GWHS. Curtain times are 7:30 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at the door prior to curtain. Tickets are $8.
For additional information see The Holston River Performing Arts Company Facebook page. For more information or to learn about joining the Holston Players, call Thomas at 276-780-9308.
To reach Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
