BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — An 11-count indictment lists each time authorities said the mother of Evelyn Boswell lied to them as they searched earlier this year for the child, whose body was ultimately found on March 6 in Blountville.
A Sullivan County grand jury met last Wednesday to hear evidence prosecutors had against Megan Boswell, the 19-year-old mother of baby Evelyn. The jurors have charged Boswell with 11 counts of false reports, a class D felony that carries two to four years each, according to Sullivan County District Attorney General Barry Staubus.
Boswell provided false statements with the “intent to obstruct or hinder the officer” from resolving the investigation, each count states.
Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy previously told reporters that Boswell provided false information each time she met with officers in February.
Staubus declined to provide additional comments regarding the case but said the death remains under investigation. Boswell’s attorney, Brad Sproles, also declined to comment because he said he had not yet seen the indictment.
The case began Feb. 18, when Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Tracy Haraz said she received a Tennessee Department of Children’s Services referral stating that Evelyn had not been seen since before Christmas, an affidavit filed in Bristol General Sessions Court states. Haraz and a DCS case worker went to a home on Sandy Point Drive to speak with Boswell.
Wednesday’s indictment says Boswell began making false statements during the initial interview. Four counts refer to the mother claiming Evelyn was with her child’s father, Ethan Perry. The father was actually stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana, and did not have Evelyn.
Count 3, which was made to Lt. Steve Williams, is in regard to claims Boswell made that Perry refused to respond to her texts and voicemails regarding their daughter and her last contact with Evelyn.
The following day, on Feb. 19, Boswell spoke to FBI Agent Jeff Blanton and Todd Wilcox. Count 5 is in regard to her claim to the FBI that she gave Evelyn to Perry to keep since “she could not handle daughter anymore,” and Perry then allegedly threatened to take Boswell to court to address custody issues, the indictment states.
Boswell also spoke to officers on Feb. 20. At that time, she claimed her mother, Angela Boswell, had Evelyn, but refused to share their location. She told Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Agent David Gratz and SCSO Detective Sgt. Matt Price that “she did not call the police out of fear that her mother would harm” Evelyn, the indictment states.
For Count 9, Boswell claimed that her mother took Evelyn because she owed her money and Angela Boswell told her that she would not return Evelyn until the money was paid.
On Feb. 23, according to Count 11, Boswell told TBI Assistant Agent in Charge Chris Wilhoit that her daughter was given to a person who Angela Boswell refused to name and that the “child was safe and would have a better life with the unknown person.”
The indictment had been previously been delayed due to the length of recorded interviews conducted during the investigation. Assistant District Attorney General Teresa Nelson previously told a judge that she and Sproles were reviewing more than 25 hours of interviews and that she needed to review it all before presenting the case to the grand jury.
Authorities found Evelyn’s body on March 6 on property belonging to the Boswell family on Muddy Creek Road in Blountville. The TBI and SCSO continue to investigate, but no charges have been filed in connection with the death.
Prior to Wednesday’s indictment, Sproles filed a motion to reduce bond, which remains pending. Boswell is currently incarcerated on $150,000 bail.
The motion, filed May 14, states that Boswell is not a flight risk, and her bond is 15 times greater than the presumptive normal bond for a felony charge that is not committed against a person. It also says Boswell has no prior criminal record and has no record of failing to appear at court appearances.
A bond hearing is scheduled for May 28, and arraignment is set for June 19 before Judge Jim Goodwin in Sullivan County Criminal Court.
