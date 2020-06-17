MEADOWVIEW, Va. — To say chef Charles Parker learned to cook while working at some of the area’s best restaurants may be a little bit of a stretch.
His greatest lessons started in his grandmother’s kitchen, where he watched and learned by her side, often standing on a stool to help stir a pot of beans or make gravy from scratch.
The local chef, a native of Kingsport, loves to tell the stories of how he got his love of cooking from “the best cook in the world.”
“My grandmother inspired me to love food, love how it’s prepared and love where it comes from,” said Parker, who was hired last month to join the culinary team at Harvest Table Restaurant in Meadowview, a restaurant dedicated to the creative use of seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from area producers.
Embracing that same spirit of Appalachian cuisine, Parker feels right at home in the kitchen at Harvest Table.
“Working in the Harvest Table Restaurant kitchen is truly a dream come true for me. I have been one of their biggest fans since its inception, and I have modeled my farm-to-table practices after them,” said Parker.
“Now, I go into that kitchen every day and say to myself, ‘I’m home.’”
Parker is replacing head chef Philip Newton, who worked at the restaurant for 10 years, preparing locally sourced favorites while helping to create the farm-to-table concept.
“I want to carry on that legacy,” Parker said.
The new chef is focusing on innovative ways to offer local foods to customers while also supporting local growers.
People are changing the way they shop and eat because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the restaurant’s owner, Steven Hopp, who believes local consumers will be on board with purchasing from a new line of takeout options that not only include conventional takeout but also meal kits that offer restaurant-quality food served at home.
“I am so excited to see our Harvest Fresh Meal Kit idea come to fruition,” said Parker.
“With our meal kits, we will be able to provide our customers with a box of fresh local ingredients with a recipe and access to an online video of me making that same kit.”
Each kit will be designed for a particular meal. Meal kits will be available in the next few weeks.
“This way, the customer can be making a great meal along with me. I think this is a great way to solidify the fact that local, farm-fresh ingredients are better than what you can get at the grocery and chain stores. It also brings the community of growers together and gives them an opportunity to make a difference.”
Eventually, the restaurant will offer dine-in services, but until then, customers can choose from a variety of carry-out options.
Available now, Parker is offering customers grab-and-go sandwiches, soups and salads, all of which also will be available at area businesses in the region for easy access. The grab-and-go options include chicken salad, pimiento and egg sandwiches.
Fresh bread is made in-house by new baker Taylor Jarvis.
Born to cook
Parker was raised on a small plot of farmland where he and his family grew the food they ate.
“That instilled a passion for cooking at a very young age,” he said.
“When I was 5 years old, my grandmother welcomed me into her kitchen to cook. From that time until I graduated from high school, I cooked with her and got to learn her recipes. That’s where my passion for local food came from.
“After a while, I started changing those family recipes to make them my own. I still use most of the recipes I adapted throughout the years.”
Parker said one of his all-time favorite meals prepared by his grandmother was chopped sirloin steak with new potatoes browned in butter and half-runner green beans.
“Biscuits and gravy was my second favorite food. My mom used to joke that I was eating gravy before I started solid foods as a child,” Parker said with laughter.
“Making good sausage gravy was the toughest thing for me growing up. I still can’t make it to taste like my mamaw’s. My gravy doesn’t hold a candle to her biscuits and gravy.”
Most of his grandmother’s recipes were stored in her memory, but she also kept a treasured book of her recipes.
“I knew at a very early age that I wanted to cook professionally. I always dreamed of having a restaurant on a farm where I could make farm-to-table dinners — which was long before it became a fad in the culinary industry,” said the chef. “Working at Harvest Table is so close to that dream coming true.”
At age 16, Parker started his restaurant career working as a dish washer at Skoby’s, a family restaurant in Kingsport. He remained at the restaurant until he was 29, eventually working his way up to line cook. He later moved to Wildflower Bakery & Café Restaurant in Abingdon, where he was sous chef and later head chef.
“This gave me my first glimpse of becoming a chef and managing a kitchen.”
He later became head chef at Southwest Virginia Cultural Center and Marketplace, which was named Heartwood at the time.
“Now, I am extending that philosophy and practice at Harvest Table Restaurant. I feel absolutely blessed,” Parker said.
“For customers, that means locally sourced, seasonal meals. For the community, it means supporting local business. At the end of the day, that supports us, too.”
Parker is also interested in buying meat, cheese, produce and eggs from local growers. Farmers and customers can contact Harvest Table Restaurant by calling 276-944-5142.
