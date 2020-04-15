ABINGDON, Va. — An Abingdon glass company is supplying several hospitals in the region with an extra layer of protection from the coronavirus.
Leann Meadows, owner and operator of Highlands Glass Co., said when she opened her residential and commercial business more than 10 years ago, she never dreamed she would be helping to save lives one day.
The business is supplying intubation boxes to physicians and nurses on the front lines who must place patients on ventilators when they are suffering from the highly contagious virus. The transparent, four-sided box is placed over a patient’s head, acting as a barrier from virus particles that may become airborne when a tube is inserted in a patient’s trachea to open the airway.
By the end of last week, Meadows projected that 25 of the boxes would be ready for delivery to hospitals.
The shields are designed to be used in addition to primary pieces of protective equipment, such as face masks worn by medical staff.
The boxes, made of clear polycarbonate manufactured by Lexan, measure 24 inches wide, 24 inches tall and 16 inches deep. The top and sides of the boxes are solid, with the front of the box open for the patient’s head; the back panel has two openings for medical staff to access.
“The boxes are reusable and can be sanitized,” said Meadows.
“We cut all of the polycarbonate with a Kett saw and then use a plastic welder to weld it all together.
“Boxes cost roughly $150 each to make. We are donating our labor to fabricate the boxes. Hospitals only pay for the materials.
“I am honored that we are able to help the community in a time of need and have the workforce and capabilities to serve the community as well as other customers,” said the business owner.
“We built a prototype for a local hospital, and the doctors really liked it. They made some adjustments to it and said more orders are coming.
“We will have 20 of the boxes out the door by tomorrow afternoon,” said Meadows last week.
Four of her nine employees are working long hours to fill the box orders, she said. “We’re having to put the hospitals in front of other customers right now.”
The glass business is serving Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon; Bristol Regional Medical Center; Russell County Medical Center in Lebanon, Virginia; Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Virginia; Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, Tennessee; Johnson County Hospital in Mountain City, Tennessee; and Greenville Community Hospital in Greenville, Tennessee.
“Buchanan General Hospital just placed an order as well,” she said.
The company is helping other public areas stay safe in order to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Employees are making ¼-inch, clear, tempered glass with speak-through covers for reception windows in local doctors’ offices and for checkout lines in gas stations and grocery stores.
“We have a protective shield at the reception window at the office,” said Esther Poff, receptionist at Boothe Chiropractic Clinic in Abingdon. “People can use their cards to make payments, and I don’t have to open the window very far to receive check payments.
“We’re trying to keep everyone safe. I feel much better about it, too.”
Dr. Robert Boothe, owner of the chiropractic business, said installing the protective shield is just one of many ways the clinic is taking proactive measures in protecting the public. “The clinic’s main concern is the safety of our families, staff, community and our patients,” said Boothe.
In addition, Meadows has received 100 clear face shields for hospital caregivers to wear over face masks. “The face shields are coming premade from Knoxville, Tennessee. The masks will provide an extra layer of protection for nurses and doctors.”
Serving customers in a five-state area, Highlands Glass Co. provides glass for commercial storefronts, replacement windows, new construction windows, heavy equipment, screens, barnwood mirrors and frames, storm windows and camper replacements.
“As much as 40% of our work is local, with the remaining work done out of town,” Meadows said.
“We also do residential work for new builds, custom shower enclosures, custom mirrors and tabletops,” said Meadows. “I think while people are sheltering in place at home, they are realizing there’s work to be done at home.
“The coronavirus hasn’t slowed us down. If anything, it’s picked up some.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.