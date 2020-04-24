Tazewell, Va. – Help will soon be available for many Tazewell County Small Businesses.
The County’s Industrial Development Authority put together a plan during a special meeting April 22 to offer assistance. The authority received $100,000 from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority to fund the program.
"They specifically wanted to help businesses in the County which may not be eligible for federal assistance under the CARES Act. “The IDA decided to help businesses who were ordered to close for public health reasons by the Governor's Executive Order 53, such as restaurants, beauty salons, gyms, and other businesses that were not allowed to operate due to the personal contact required to provide their service. The IDA limited the relief they intend to offer to businesses with less than 15 employees at the end of December, 2019. The relief will be given in the form of short term, interest free loans of not more than $5,000.00 each of which do not require any payments for at least six months. The first round of the program will be funded initially by an interest free loan to the IDA from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) of $100,000. Depending on the number and need of applicants the IDA will consider additional funding for the program at its regular May meeting," County Administrator Eric Young said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.