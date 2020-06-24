ABINGDON, Va. — A month from now, Abingdon should be brimming with the buzz of the Virginia Highlands Festival.
But not this year.
It’s been put in the dry dock due to the coronavirus.
“I don’t know that people will forget about the festival,” said Virginia Highlands Festival Executive Director Becky Caldwell.
Why, of course not!
It’s been around since 1949!
But without the festival going on this year, Caldwell is looking to find balance and take a break.
She plans to “evaluate” the festival, she told me Monday.
“With the pause this summer in our regular Festival schedule, the Festival Board is taking this opportunity to really dig into what improvements we’d like to see to the annual event,” Caldwell said in a statement released Monday.
“We want to create a summer Festival that delights all our attendees and showcases the art and culture of Southwest Virginia in the most relevant, creative, and innovative light,” Caldwell said.
“We want a Festival that honors and examines our past, celebrates the present, and eagerly looks toward a bright future.”
All of this means the time-out is actually a good thing.
Well, at least as good as Caldwell can make it, considering the COVID-19 circumstances.
“And we want to have fun doing it. That’s the whole point of a festival, isn’t it?” she asked.
With all this in mind, Caldwell and other festival leaders created online survey, located at forms.gle/GBf712xJn5aaLoNm7. It can also be found on facebook.com/VAHighlandsFestival.
Look on these links for access to the festival leaders and a place where the general public can ask questions on what they want the festival to be like — whenever it can be held again.
Like next year? Hopefully?
The festival will also be hosting a public town hall meeting to get feedback on Zoom on Thursday, June 25, at 2 p.m. To register, visit their Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.