For all the contested local and state races in the November general election, the News & Messenger asked the candidates several questions in writing and allowed them to respond in writing. Their responses are reported with minimal editing. Each candidate was limited to responses of 250 words to each question. Candidate responses are presented alphabetically.
Jim Barker
How do you address wages and housing issues in the commonwealth?
The current minimum wage of $7.25 per hour should be incrementally increased at 10 percent per year until it reaches just under $13 per hour. A sudden increase could negatively impact many small businesses that are already struggling financially and an unintended consequence might be a loss of jobs. State legislators should extend to localities the authority to increase the minimum wage, especially in areas with higher costs of living.
Workforce training is the best way to address wages. Skilled workers and trade workers are in high demand and receive higher wages. Virginia Community College’s Fast Forward Workforce Training programs have certification programs that are affordable; tuition costs are low and scholarships are available. These programs offer marketable skills. Post-secondary trade schools also provide workers with additional in-demand skills (such as plumbers, electricians, etc.) and higher wages.
A college education should be available and affordable to everyone that qualifies. Too many college graduates are smothered in debt and are working in low paying jobs. Training and education (and child care) are the best way to address wages.
Ways to address housing issues are:
• Public-private partnerships that encourage growth in the right areas;
• Update zoning regulations and comprehensive plans to reflect current community needs;
• Renters should be provided with a written rental agreement;
• Adopt property maintenance codes;
• Encourage low to moderately priced residential developments that are close to work;
• Use tax credits wisely and where justified;
• Incorporate new building technologies in new developments.
How does the legislature meet the needs of aging infrastructure and still keep taxes low enough to make the commonwealth viable for business and industry?
I think that the legislature should follow the key solutions that are outlined in a 2015 Report Card for Virginia’s Infrastructure. This report card gave the state an overall infrastructure grade of C-. The infrastructure report included the following items and associated grades:
• Bridges: C
• Dams: C
• Drinking Water: C
• Park and Recreation: C+
• Rail and Transit: C-
• Roads: D
• School: C-
• Solid Waste: B-
• Storm Water: C-
• Wastewater: D+
The solutions to raise these grades were:
1. Increase Leadership in Infrastructure Renewal;
2. Promote Sustainability and Resilience;
3. Develop Comprehensive Strategies.
As you can tell most of our infrastructure is not in good condition. We should put our funds where they are needed most, according to well-conceived plans that focus on comprehensive solutions that provide a good return on investment. Strong leadership in the state, counties, cities and towns will be needed to improve the current status quo. Our infrastructure must meet the state’s needs and protect and improve our environment and quality of life.
Conclusion: We need good planning to ensure that we are improving the state’s infrastructure. Failure is not acceptable because it could mean the loss of tax revenues as businesses and industries move to areas that are safer. I think that the legislators should invest funds in our infrastructure according to priorities and overall plans and that will keep our state viable for business and industry.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education.
I am a Smyth County native and a resident of Marion. I have two children. I have been on Marion Town Council since 2010, currently serving on the planning commission and involved with several community organizations. I retired in 2009 from the USDA-Forest Service after 33 years of service. I attended Marion Senior High School, Emory & Henry College, Wytheville Community College, and Virginia Tech.
Jeff Campbell, Incumbent
How will you address wages and housing issues in the commonwealth?
Improving wages in the commonwealth comes through better investment in our workforce and training programs that provide our workers with high-demand skills that will assist the economic development agencies in attracting 21st Century, high-paying jobs and by keeping regulation and tax structure reasonable so that industry can grow. During my six years in Richmond, I have consistently supported these propositions and they have led to Virginia being named the best state in America to conduct business for 2019 by CNBC and to my having been named a 2019 recipient of the Free Enterprise Champion Award by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
In Southwest Virginia, the most pressing issue in housing is access to capital by both developers and purchasers to improve the quality of the inventory. During my time in the General Assembly, I have consistently worked hand-in-hand with the Virginia Realtor’s Association in this regard and carried legislation to grant towns in Virginia authority to contract for the development of new public housing to meet these needs.
How does the legislature meet the needs of aging infrastructure and still keep taxes low enough to make the commonwealth viable for business and industry?
We must strive to find new revenue by and through conservative budgeting to include investigation and overhaul of wasteful and duplicative government programs and agencies and by continuing to build our economy through intelligent growth and public investment in our 21st Century workforce.
Community of residence, spouse name, number of children and grandchildren, professional background, education.
A lifelong resident of Smyth County, my wife, formerly Carie Hammond, and I have been married for 30 years and we have four children. I hold a B.A. from Emory & Henry College and a Juris Doctor from Appalachian School of Law. I have been in the private practice of law for 20 years in Southwest Virginia.
