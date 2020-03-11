ABINGDON, Va. — The 1901 Group, a provider of IT services for the public and private sectors, is slated to invest $1.15 million in Washington County to establish its third Virginia operation and create 150 jobs.
“This exciting announcement for Washington County, that is, this is a team effort,” Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday morning in Abingdon. “It wouldn’t have happened (without) a lot of well-intended people working very hard together to really drive our business, to drive our economy.”
Northam visited the county office building in Abingdon on Monday to make the announcement, along with a host of other elected officials, including U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th.
“Thank you for helping the people of Southwest Virginia create jobs,” Griffith told state and county officials.
Initially, the 1901 Group Operations Center is slated to locate at the Virginia Highlands Small Business Incubator in Abingdon. Eventually, however, the company will expand its cloud-based internet technology services while providing jobs paying approximately $50,000 per year, said Whitney Bonham Czelusniak, director of economic development for Washington County.
“This will add to our portfolio of jobs and positions that are available in our area,” said Dwayne Ball, chairman of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Virginia successfully competed with Pennsylvania, Tennessee and West Virginia for the project, the governor’s office reported in a news release issued Monday.
The 1901 Group delivers cloud, cybersecurity and enterprise scale-managed services to transition customers from traditional on-premise IT infrastructures.
Also, the group’s customers span federal, state and local governments, including law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, as well as commercial markets.
In 2018, Northam announced that the 1901 Group would expand its Enterprise IT Operations Center in Montgomery County and its corporate offices in Fairfax County, creating a total of 805 jobs in Virginia.
“This is a great day for Virginia, but it’s a really great day for Washington County,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said Monday in Abingdon. “This is fantastic. And it’s due to a lot of hard work by a lot of people.”
This company is committed to investing in growing talent to address the deficit of cloud engineering and cyber talent in the public sector, said Sonu Singh, the CEO of 1901 Group.
“The business is 10 years old, and we’ve really started to hit our stride,” Singh said. “These are long-term, sustainable jobs. ... As long as you have an aptitude for IT and want to work, we really don’t care about your background. What we want is the right attitude and aptitude. ... Over time, we’ve been able to convert folks into what I call ‘World-Class IT Folks.’”
The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the county to secure the project for Virginia, according to the governor’s office, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $140,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project.
The company, according to the governor’s office, is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, as administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
Also, funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, according to the governor’s office.
“Announcements like this with the 1901 Group are very beneficial to our entire region,” Ball said. “This will be good for other counties around us and even our friends in Tennessee.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.