ABINGDON, Va. — A Saltville woman — who goes by multiple aliases and has a 14-page criminal history — faces a first-degree murder charge following a dayslong investigation into the death of an elderly Glade Spring woman.
Karen Lou Holmes, 48, was also charged last Tuesday with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Alberta Susan Warren, 79, whose body was found inside her car Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Widener Valley section of Washington County.
Sheriff Blake Andis said the two women were acquainted for several years, and both participated in a drug conspiracy involving doctor shopping and drug distribution.
“It’s been a very lengthy case,” Andis said during a news conference last Tuesday. “We have several things that we’re sending off to the lab, such as fingerprints.”
The investigation began when the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a woman who had been shot and left in a vehicle in a parking lot on Widener Valley Road near Bishop Road.
“After the incident, we responded to the scene,” Andis said. “The scene was processed, and we did gather some electronic evidence.”
Andis declined to describe the electronic evidence, noting that the investigation continues.
Holmes was originally arrested over the weekend on narcotics charges after drugs were found, Andis said.
With Holmes in jail, detectives continued to investigate.
“We kept working the case, and with that we discovered more evidence and more circumstantial evidence on Miss Holmes,” Andis said.
Court documents obtained Thursday showed that law enforcement searched the home of Holmes’ mother in the days following the shooting, where they found a handgun they believe to be connected to the case.
Detective Thomas Chapman’s investigation into Warren’s death led him to speak with Holmes on Jan. 17, according to the complaint filed in general district court. Holmes told Chapman she met with Warren the day before and took pills to give Warren for a debt she owed her, the complaint states.
On Jan. 20, a man identified in the complaint as the boyfriend of Holmes’ daughter, told Capt. Jason Shepherd that Holmes’ mother told him she’d pay him if he got rid of a gun. She then told him where to find it, the complaint states.
The man also told officers that his girlfriend told him she believed her mother robbed and shot Warren, according to the complaint. The boyfriend also told police about a handgun Holmes’ father previously gave her.
On the same day, Chapman obtained a search warrant for Holmes’ residence in Saltville, where a handgun and other items authorities believe were in her possession at the time of the shooting were recovered, the documents state.
After police executed the search, Holmes’ daughter and her boyfriend were shown pictures of the items found at the residence, and they identified them as belonging to Holmes, according to the complaint.
The daughter also said “she has heard Karen on several occasions talk about robbing Alberta Susan Warren,” Chapman wrote in the complaint.
According to the arrest warrant, Holmes is accused of taking a purse and $7,000 from Warren. Warren, who owned Repeat Boutique Consignment in Glade Spring, normally carried large amounts of money, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Holmes told officers she is “absolutely innocent,” according to the court documents.
Holmes, who was charged with felony shoplifting in Washington County last October, is being held without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
