The future of food production in Smyth County and across Virginia means looking forward, not back, and marketing in a positive manner.
Dr. Andy Overbay with the Virginia Extension Service and Dr. Paige Pratt with Virginia Farm Bureau spoke at the Smyth County Farm Bureau Women’s Committee dinner meeting Saturday night in Marion.
On the topic of “Feeding People and the Economics of the Future,” Overbay said there is a new reality and family farms are threatened.
“To be honest, no one really knows what the future holds for us,” he said. “We have a generation of children who don’t know their history.”
Smyth County had 618 tobacco farms and 163 dairy farms in 1978. In 2018, there were two tobacco farms and six dairy farms.
Today, there are 43,225 farms covering 31 percent of land area in Virginia. More than 98 percent are family owned. The main products are chickens, cattle, milk, turkeys and greenhouse/nursery. Their economic impact is $91 billion in agriculture and forestry.
Farmers didn’t get rich, and they worked hard to make as much as they could during the seasons, Overbay said. The commonality between then and now is supply management. The reality of farming never really changed, and never will, he said. It matters what you can get paid for, not what you can grow.
In Smyth County in the 1970s, there were 16 people working for every person living on a social services check, Overbay said. Today, it is three people working for every person on a check. The new reality is that 54 percent of Smyth County residents get a check from social services.
But as times change, “We are blessed beyond blessed,” Overbay said, “to live in a country where we can argue about portions and ask, ‘Are you going to eat all of that?’”
Grassroot Development Specialist Dr. Paige Pratt offered a presentation titled “The Power of Positive Marketing.”
Noting specific characteristics of current generations, from traditionalists to boomers, millennials, and Generation Z, Pratt offered ideas on how to reach and communicate with the members of these groups.
“If we want to reach them, we need to go where they are,” she said. For example, traditionalists don’t do email whereas boomers like email and millennials like the latest technologies.
Pratt said society has gone from children being influenced by adults to the adults being influenced by their children.
When it comes to marketing, the focus needs to be on the buyer more than the product, on the experience of buying, she said. “Positive marketing doesn’t involve stepping on someone else to put ourselves up, but to raise the entire industry. Make people feel good about what you do.”
Words matter, said Overbay, when it comes to food production.
