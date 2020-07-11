Wythe County Sheriff deputies are investigating a domestic incident in Barren Springs during which one woman was shot.
Major Anthony Cline said a suspect is in custody. The victim was flown to a hospital out of the area.
Deputies were called to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. and are still investigating.
