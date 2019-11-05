Accused of being under the influence and hitting his 5-year-old daughter with an SUV while taking her trick-or-treating, a Max Meadows man will be arraigned Nov. 18 on a driving while intoxicated charge.
Nathan James Hurley, 33, was arrested Oct. 31 on the misdemeanor offense that carries a maximum punishment of a year in jail and a fine.
According to Wytheville Police Department Chief Rick Arnold, Hurley was trick-or-treating with his daughter Grace in the 300 block of Umberger Street at 6:41 p.m. on Halloween when he struck her with the right front bumper of his Ford Explorer.
As of Monday, the girl was still being treated at a Roanoke hospital for possible cracked ribs, Arnold said.
Free on bond, Nathan Hurley has a Dec. 2 trial date set in Wythe County General District Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.