LEBANON, Va. – A resident of Dickenson County has been confirmed to have COVID-19. This is the county’s first case. Dickenson County had been among the only three counties in Virginia – the others are Bath and Bland – without a confirmed COVID-19 case. Each of Virginia’s 35 health districts and 38 cities – and now 93 out of 95 counties -- has recorded at least one case of COVID-19.
“Virginia has seen widespread community transmission of COVID-19 since late March,” said Sue Cantrell, M.D., director of the Cumberland Plateau and Lenowisco Health Districts. “And as testing opportunities have become more widespread across the commonwealth, with faster turnaround times for test results, it is inevitable that we will continue to see new cases.”
The Cumberland Plateau Health District includes Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell and Tazewell counties. Prior to today’s update, the health district had reported 36 cases (18 in Buchanan, eight in Russell and nine in Tazewell) and two hospitalizations (both in Russell). The health district continues to report zero COVID-19-related deaths.
“Wherever you are, we know the risk of COVID-19 is there, too. Remember that the best protection for each of us comes from personal precautions, including hygiene and physical distancing,” said Dr. Cantrell. “That’s how you protect yourself and those around you. Remember, there is no safe place. There is only safe behavior.”
To lower the risk of spreading respiratory infections, including COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health encourages everyone to:
- Stay home as much as possible, especially if you are at higher risk of serious illness. If you must go out in public, wear a cloth face covering;
- Stay home when you are sick;
- Avoid contact with sick people;
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces;
- If you are experiencing symptoms, call your doctor;
- Practice social distancing. Maintain at least six feet of space between yourself and other individuals when out in public; and
- Avoid close contact with crowds of any size, and avoid any crowd of more than 50 people.
For the most accurate and up-to-date information online, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau, www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
