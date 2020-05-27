ABINGDON, Va. — Two local educators have been thrust into the world of homeschooling their children for the past two months when schools closed due to the pandemic.
Each is using the art of journaling to tell their stories.
Tina Parks, who teaches fourth grade at Rhea Valley Elementary, said posting her thoughts on Facebook after a day of teaching her three young sons was like a form of therapy.
“The first week of teaching at home was like a vacation. But we got our packets of work the second week, and reality set in,” she said with laughter.
Parks said she had to navigate teaching her own children while managing online lessons with her classroom students.
“I tried to focus on posting the funny things that happened while teaching my children every day.”
Her posts included the shenanigans of her three children (mostly her youngest child) that only a quarantined mother can appreciate: How many pencils were lost today? How many trips to the bathroom and to the nurse were made? How many threats were made to be sent to the principal?
“I even posted my youngest son resting his head on the floor with his feet dangling from the couch — one of his familiar contortions when reluctant to work.”
Parks plans to cut and paste the Facebook posts and use her photos to make a customized photo book as a keepsake for this unique time in her children’s education.
Mollie Ailey, an English teacher for Bristol Virginia Public Schools, documents each day spent with her 3-year-old son Henry, while also teaching online lessons to her eighth grade classroom students at Virginia Middle School.
“I’ve been journaling most of my life. For the past few months, it’s been a way to keep me motivated as I explore new and creative things to do with Henry,” said the young mother, who uses Facebook to share her reflections with her family and friends.
It’s challenging to fill a day, especially if it’s raining, she said. While working remotely from home, the mother has included her son in a host of family activities, such as baking, hiking, planting flowers and vegetables and crafting.
“Henry is a surprisingly hard worker, and we have all kinds of real tools that are his size like a hoe, rake and shovel,” said the mother. “Henry has learned to identify about 15 different birds during our quarantine. He has learned to recognize all upper- and lowercase letters and the sounds they make. When we’re out and about exploring, we like to pick out things we see and spell them by sounding them out phonetically.
“We also live near a cemetery, so we use that as an opportunity to go on letter scavenger hunts and spell by etching the letters onto paper with sidewalk chalk,” said Ailey.
“We’re on day 66,” she said one day last week. “I’ve tried to be positive on all of my Facebook posts in hopes Henry will remember these fun times.”
Ailey also plans to compile her journal posts in book form as a keepsake for Henry.
