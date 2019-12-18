ABINGDON, Va. — Six months after Abingdon Main Street lost funding from the town of Abingdon, a board member of the nonprofit organization is working to reinvent the program from the ground up.
Nicole Childress, who has volunteered with the organization — most recently during the Abingdon Wolf Project — became the director last week after Carrie Baxter resigned from the position this summer.
“We actually were talking about dissolving the organization at first, but there just seems to be such potential for a main street organization in Abingdon,” said Childress.
The new director said numerous people in town have offered their support should the organization become active again.
“I’d really like to hear what people think of downtown Abingdon and what they’d like to see Abingdon become in the future. It can’t just be me or a committee or a group saying we want this organization if that’s not what the whole community wants and needs,” she said.
Childress, who has a job managing a storage facility in Bristol, said it made sense for her to assume the role as part-time director since it would be hard to attract a full-time director without steady funding and solid plans to move forward.
“It could turn out that dissolving the program was the right idea. I hope that’s not the case. If it turns out this is not a needed program in Abingdon, then that would be the end of the organization,” said Childress.
“If it’s something that’s needed and wanted and embraced and supported by the community, then we will move forward.”
Beginning in January, Childress will launch a fundraising campaign to help sustain the 501(c)(3) organization that — for the time being — will have to survive on donations and money from fundraising. Childress said she plans to meet with town officials in January to discuss the possibility of developing a working partnership between the town of Abingdon and the newly designed organization.
“Nonprofits can benefit from the varied resources offered through our municipalities,” she said.
She also will host a contest to create a new name for the organization.
Childress said the domain name on the organization’s website lapsed this summer while discussions to dissolve the program were taking place.
“I think it’s best to begin again — have a complete fresh start.
“We’re also on probation from the Virginia Main Street program because we didn’t have key things — funding being one of them — in place.”
Virginia Main Street offers a range of services and assistance to communities interested in revitalizing their historic commercial districts.
Because funding was lost, the organization was demoted to an affiliate organization instead of an accredited organization.
“We will work to become accredited again. It’s a real feather in the cap for Abingdon to have that designation, and it seems like a lot to give up.”
In the meantime, Childress is making plans to meet with business owners on Main Street to garner support for the program and to help overcome misconceptions about the organization.
“There is a lot of confusion about what Abingdon Main Street was and what its purpose was. A lot of people thought we were a department of the town — a government entity — but we’re not.”
According to the website, the mission of the organization was to “work with local leaders, businesses, and residents to ensure that downtown Abingdon is a vibrant, welcoming place while contributing to the preservation of the town’s unique historical and artistic assets.”
“This organization is something I really care about,” said Childress, who has worked with the program since it was called Advance Abingdon, while she was attending Virginia Intermont around 2009. She has served on the board twice with different directors.
“I really believe in what the organization could potentially do.
“I’ve been heartened by the number of people who want to help. Hopefully, that enthusiasm will translate into people wanting to support the organization in a monetary way in addition to volunteering their time and input.
“I think we can make a go of it.”
Childress encourages people who want to volunteer with Abingdon Main Street or to express their ideas about the new organization, to contact her at abingdonmainstreet@gmail.com.
Tax-deductible monetary donations are welcome and can be mailed to Abingdon Main Street, P.O. Box 1231, Abingdon, Virginia, 24212.
