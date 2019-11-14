The young woman stood underneath the Crying Tree and looked up. Later, she looked inside and found herself changed by the experience.
Megan Doody, a member of Emory & Henry’s Class of ’22, reflected, “It was a very humbling experience to be standing on the very grounds where a young slave girl had come to cry.”
Doody was taking part in a college trip to learn about Civil Rights and historic struggles for racial and economic justice in this region. Before heading to Greensboro, N.C., the group stopped in Marion to learn at the Mount Pleasant Preservation Society museum and the Crying Tree.
Another student, Liberty Sheppard, acknowledged that she was learning these history lessons for the first time. "During my time visiting Mt. Pleasant, I learned the history I never knew of the area I live in. I learned about the segregation of this area and how it impacted the lives of so many people.”
Sheppard, a member of the Class of ’20, had never contemplated the need for a swimming pool for black individuals because they weren’t allowed to swim even at Hungry Mother State Park before desegregation.
Beginning with a ceremony Friday, officials hope many other people will have the opportunity to learn more about Marion’s African-American history.
Three state historical markers issued by the Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) will be dedicated Friday. They will share brief histories of the Crying Tree, Mt. Pleasant, which began as a Methodist church founded by African Americans during the Reconstruction era, and Carnegie High School established for black students during the early 1930s.
The markers will be unveiled sequentially at each one’s location beginning at noon on Nov. 15, with the one for Carnegie High School at 602 Iron Street in Marion, then moving to the Crying Tree at 231 Main Street, and ending at Mount Pleasant at 320 South Main Street.
Marion's Director of Community and Economic Development Ken Heath will be joined by Mayor David Helms, Mount Pleasant Preservation Association President William A. Fields, and other invited speakers to lead the ceremonies. All are welcome to attend the brief ceremonies. Following the unveilings, Mount Pleasant will host a community reception in the former sanctuary.
The Carnegie High School marker states that the school was established after Amos Carnegie, a pastor in 1927 at Mount Pleasant Methodist Church, led the black community in raising money and securing a grant from the Julius Rosenwald Fund to build the four-teacher school building. The school opened in 1931 and closed in 1965, when schools in Smyth County were desegregated. The sign also notes that Katherine Johnson, who made crucial contributions to the U.S. space program at NASA, taught at Carnegie High School for several years.
The Crying Tree marker centers on the story of Sarah Elizabeth “Sallie” Adams (1841-1913), a young girl of about five when she, her mother and other family members were sold at a slave auction at the Smyth County Courthouse. The results left the enslaved Sallie alone and a servant to the sickly wife of Marion resident Thomas Thurman.
Over the years, Sallie would express her grief by crying next to a white oak tree in the Thurman yard and “sometimes hug the tree and tell it about her burdens and sorrows.” The community named the oak “The Crying Tree.”
The Mount Pleasant Methodist Church marker recalls that it was formed around 1871 after African Americans in the area, reflecting a contemporary statewide trend, withdrew from white-led congregations to establish the church. The congregation shared a sanctuary with a Baptist congregation, before erecting a new brick sanctuary in 1914. After serving as a hub for the black community, Mount Pleasant Methodist Church closed in 2002.
It then became the dream of the late Evelyn Thompson Lawrence, “Sallie’s granddaughter, a teacher at Carnegie school and elsewhere, and black history preservationist, to transform her one-time church into a museum to “restore the voices” and share the contributions of African Americans with the community and country.
The markers are being dedicated on Lawrence’s birthday.
"Dedicating these markers on Mrs. Lawrence's birthday is perfect," said Heath. "I know she's smiling down on us, knowing her life's work continues, and is now officially commemorated for the ages."
Doody and Sheppard were both struck by the intimacy of Mt. Pleasant and the personal nature of many of the stories they learned there.
"One thing that really struck me when visiting Mount Pleasant,” Doody said, “is the vision behind the founding of the museum, with bringing the unheard stories of African Americans to light. There was also a very personal element to the museum that I felt through the stories told, pictures that were shown….”
Sheppard reflected on a lesson often shared with individuals by William Fields, who now helps direct the museum’s vision. Sheppard said, “One of the main things I will take away from my experience is that history is not ‘his’ story it's ‘our’ story."
Maggie Obermann, civic engagement coordinator of E&H’s Appalachian Center, wrote about the experience. She also touched on Field’s observation about history, writing, “Although the trip was short, we felt that we were able to see new places, experience some of the culture of Greensboro, and learn about important narratives from the past. Through this exploration and our reflections, we came to realize that our heritage cannot be disentangled from these narratives either. Understanding that ‘his-story’ is not the only story, we’ve learned that we also have a role in continuing to gain knowledge about and appreciate as well as promote ‘our story’ -- these lives and the impact they have made are too important to ever be forgotten.”
Obermann explained that the program’s focus was selected because so often the stories and history aren’t widely known. She said, “We wanted to focus on developing programs for students focused on black history of the region and Civil Rights because there was a shared understanding that this history is often not brought to light in our local community. Many students are unaware of the struggles, lives, and accomplishments of blacks and African Americans right here in Southwest Virginia. We appreciate the mission of Mt. Pleasant Preservation Society for this reason. E&H wants to continue enhancing our diversity initiatives on campus and growing as an inclusive place for all who may join our Emory community. Racial and economic justice are very much current issues in our society, and we see this program as an opportunity for students to learn and connect their experiences in the present to those of the past.”
The three markers were approved in September by the Virginia Board of Historic Resources. The town of Marion sponsored the markers and covered their manufacturing and installation costs.
Virginia’s historical highway marker program, which began in 1927 with the installation of the first historical markers along U.S. Route 1, is considered the oldest such program in the nation. Currently, there are more than 2,600 official state markers.
