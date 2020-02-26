ABINGDON, Va. — The federal court in Abingdon has received a psychiatric report for a man facing murder and assault charges following an attack reported last year on the Appalachian Trail.
James L. Jordan, 31, has been held at the Butner federal corrections complex in North Carolina, where interviews and psychiatric evaluations have been conducted.
Last July, a judge found Jordan, of West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, not competent to stand trial in an attack against Appalachian Trail hiker Ronald S. Sanchez Jr., 43, and a Canadian woman. Authorities said Jordan stabbed both hikers multiple times near the Wythe and Smyth county line after first threatening them while they were resting in their tents at a campsite. Sanchez died on the trail, and the female victim was hospitalized.
Multiple people contacted law enforcement on the night of the attack to report Jordan, who went by the trail name “Sovereign.” Earlier, he had allegedly threatened to pour gasoline on occupied tents to set them on fire, and hikers reported that he was “acting disturbed and unstable, and was playing his guitar and singing,” according to court documents.
Law enforcement in Bristol and Unicoi County, Tennessee, had also received prior 911 calls from hikers and a local businessman regarding Jordan’s behavior.
Following his arrest, Jordan underwent an initial competency examination.
“He suffers from a mental disease or defect,” Magistrate Judge Pamela Sargent said during a July 2019 hearing.
Sargent ordered that Jordan be held for mental health treatment to possibly be restored to competency, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesman Brian McGinn. The facility's psychiatric report was then filed Thursday under seal.
“At some point soon, the judge should set a competency hearing to go over the results of the report,” McGinn said.
