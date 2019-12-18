ABINGDON, Va. — A stolen vehicle was recovered following a pursuit on the night of Dec. 9 that ended with the arrest of three people, according to Washington County Sheriff Fred Newman.
The vehicle, which was stolen Dec. 1 from the Dollar General store in Meadowview, was spotted in the Walmart parking lot and then at the Cinemall in Abingdon, according to a news release from the sheriff. An attempt to stop the vehicle led to the pursuit on U.S. Highway 58 toward Damascus and then back toward Abingdon. The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed and the driver fled on foot, the release states. Several hours later, he was found in a basement of a home on Atlantis Drive, according to the sheriff.
George Levi Buckles, 29, of Abingdon, was arrested and charged with felony disregarding law enforcement commands and felony grand larceny of a motor vehicle, the release states. Buckles was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon, where he’s being held without bail.
Also arrested was Christopher Shane Delp, 40, of Marion, who was charged with misdemeanor obstructing justice. He was transported to the jail in Abingdon, where he was being held on a $1,000 unsecured bond.
Katelyn Marie Delp, 21, of Abingdon, who was also found in the residence, had outstanding warrants and was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after a syringe containing meth was found, the release states. She was transported to the jail in Abingdon, where she’s being held without bond, the sheriff said in the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.