If town mayors gave a “State of the Town” address, Todd Young would say Saltville had a good 2019 and is anticipating more success in 2020.
Young outlined some of the town’s successes in the past year from sewer and water service improvements to a new town shop site, renovation of the Veterans Memorial Wall and a start on the new wellness center.
“Tree trimming, ditch work, paving and shoulder stone maintenance along Palmer Avenue to the entrance of United Salt Corporation has vastly improved traffic flow and safety,” Young said. “Due to the money and effort over this past year, ‘the Pike’ is in the best shape it’s seen in 25 years.”
Young said the town hopes to have the roadway striped later this year.
Cooperation between the town of Saltville and engineering consultants resulted in the replacement of over 200 yards of eight-inch water lines along Allison Gap Road.
“This is the main water line coming into town and was approaching 100 years of service,” Young said. “Due to its age, this line was beginning to fail at an alarming rate.” Each failure brought a risk of the town not being able to provide water to many of its residents.
“Since this was deemed an emergency situation by the Virginia Department of Health, the town was able to forego the regular bid process,” he said, saving the town thousands of dollars.
The original estimate to replace the line was $140,000, but the town was able to complete it for $55,000 thanks to a municipal crew from Scott County that came to do the work.
For phase two of the Water Improvement Project, Saltville received grant funds in the amount of $315,000 through the Virginia Department of Health to replace several pumps and motors at the town’s well. The project, said Young, will improve reliability and redundancy in the water system.
In recognition of the town’s continued excellence in water quality and upgrades to the plant, the U.S. Department of Health presented Saltville with its first Water Quality Award.
The town partnered with United Way of Southwest Virginia to become one of the first localities in the region to sponsor a Youth Summer Internship Program, said Young, and hosted two local high school students for paid internships during their summer break. They helped with filing, front office work, and trash collection along the streets and roads. The town hopes to have more interns this summer, two from Northwood High School and one from Emory & Henry College.
A new salt shed has been constructed at the new town shop site off Battleground Avenue, creating a safer work environment for town employees, and the Veterans Memorial Wall at Hugh Helton Memorial Park has been refurbished and re-dedicated.
And the biggest excitement for the town is the planned Lifetime Wellness Center in the old GCS building. Construction is under way and plans are for a late spring opening.
The center is a satellite of the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion with assistance from director Bob Watkins in the design and operation of the center, design features by Marion architect Bill Huber, and a lease agreement and partnership with LWC and the Smyth County Community Foundation.
“This will bring 10 jobs to our community as well as fitness and wellness opportunities for residents of Saltville, Rich Valley and the surrounding communities,” said Young.
The wellness center project will be done in phases to include veterans’ services and potentially other community services. Young said that doing the project in phases offers the town opportunities to add items and secure business support for the facility.
Watkins said a program for Wounded Warriors at the Marion center could eventually be expanded to Saltville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.