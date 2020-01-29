Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW MOVING INTO THE REGION FROM THE WEST EARLY THIS MORNING... AN AREA OF LIGHT SNOW WAS SPREADING INTO THE SOUTHERN PARTS OF WEST VIRGINIA, WESTERN VIRGINIA, AND NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AROUND 2 AM EST THIS MORNING. THE PRECIPITATION IS GENERALLY WEST OF A LINE FROM UNION, TO BLACKSBURG, TO MT. AIRY, TO WILKESBORO AT THIS HOUR. THE PRECIPITATION IS ASSOCIATED WITH A WEAK UPPER-LEVEL DISTURBANCE MOVING EASTWARD OUT OF KENTUCKY. SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED BE LIGHT AND REMAIN MOSTLY 1 INCH OR LESS. HOWEVER, WITH TEMPERATURES HOVERING NEAR OR JUST BELOW THE FREEZING MARK, UNTREATED ROADS, HIGHWAYS, AND SIDEWALKS COULD BECOME SLICK AND HAZARDOUS THIS MORNING, INCLUDING FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE. IF YOU PLAN TO TRAVEL BETWEEN NOW AND 10 AM THIS MORNING, ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION, REDUCE SPEED, AND USE EXTRA CAUTION IN AREAS WHERE THE ROADS ARE COVERED WITH SNOW. THE AREA OF SNOW WILL MOVE QUICKLY EASTWARD AND SHOULD MOVE OUT OF THE REGION BY MID-MORNING. ROAD AND HIGHWAY CONDITIONS WILL IMPROVE QUICKLY ONCE THE SNOW ENDS LATER THIS MORNING AND TEMPERATURES WARM ABOVE FREEZING. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR COMMERCIAL RADIO AND TELEVISION FOR THE LATEST WEATHER INFORMATION.