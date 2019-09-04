Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, received the endorsement of the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation AgPAC, a political action committee of Virginia Farm Bureau Federation, in the race for the 38th District seat in the Virginia Senate.
“I have been an active farmer my entire life, grew up on a farm, and continue to operate my family farm,” he said. “I am deeply honored to receive the Farm Bureau AgPAC endorsement and to have the trust of local farmers in our communities. As a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, I have stood with farmers and will always fight to protect and promote Agriculture.”
Chafin is among 126 candidates that Virginia VFBF AgPAC has endorsed for House and Senate seats. Endorsements in the region were made based on the recommendations of local committees of farmers in Southwest Virginia.
“Senator Chafin is a real farmer,” Emily Edmonson, Tazewell County Farmer and District 1 Representative to the Virginia Farm Bureau Board of Directors said. “I have known Ben for years and I know he is a man of honor, integrity and action. Ben owns and operates a cattle farm in Russell County. He understands the needs of farmers and the agriculture community. That is the reason why Southwest Virginia Farmers chose to endorse Senator Chafin and why we appreciate having him fight for us in Richmond.”
“Each of these candidates has demonstrated a clear understanding of the needs and challenges farmers are facing and/or have proven their support through their favorable voting records while holding positions in the General Assembly. We believe these candidates will help agriculture and forestry maintain its vitality as the number one industry in Virginia,” said Wayne F. Pryor, chairman of VFBF AgPAC and VFBF president. “We look forward to working with them in the 2020 Virginia General Assembly.”
