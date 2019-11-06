ABINGDON, Va. — Two Bristol, Tennessee, men were sentenced Thursday in the beating death of a Washington County man.
Timothy Dale Carrick, 39, and Gary Murray, 20, were sentenced in the death of Steven Jeremy Hafen, 39, whose body was discovered on Nov. 30, 2017.
In April, Carrick pleaded guilty without an agreement to first-degree murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Murray pleaded guilty in August to robbery, conspiracy and accessory.
On Thursday, Carrick received two life sentences, one for the murder charge and one for the robbery charge, according to Washington County Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. He also received 10 years on the conspiracy charge.
The judge suspended 10 years and ordered him to serve 10 years of probation. Cumbow said Carrick has to serve two life sentences.
Murray was sentenced to life on the robbery charge, 10 years on the conspiracy charge and five years on the accessory charge. The judge suspended all but 13 years and ordered him to serve 10 years of probation.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to Hafen’s apartment on Reedy Creek Road after his family said they hadn’t heard from him for a few days and his apartment was locked. A man who later called 911 dismantled the lock and discovered the body. An autopsy determined Hafen died from blunt force trauma.
Criminal complaints filed in General District Court state that Hafen appeared to have been beaten with a hammer and that he owed money to one of the men.
Detective Brandon Tweed obtained warrants on Dec. 15, 2017, after the investigation led him to a woman, who was not identified, who said Murray told her Timothy Dale Carrick killed Hafen with a hammer, Tweed wrote in the complaint. Murray also said that Hafen owed Carrick money.
Carrick also told the woman he killed Hafen with a hammer, Tweed wrote.
Carrick and Murray remain incarcerated without bail at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon.
