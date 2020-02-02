ABINGDON, Va. — The Washington County Fair brought home a Best Fair in Virginia award during the 2020 Virginia Association of Fairs annual conference recently held at the Omni Homestead in Hot Springs, Virginia. The award was given in the division representing fairs with more than 30,000 people who attend.
The local county fair has won the distinguished award at least one other time in 2017.
According to Roger Garrett, president of the Washington County Fair, the Abingdon fair competed in several communication awards, receiving seven blue ribbons, three red ribbons and four white ribbons, including four Best in Show awards chosen from all three divisions at the conference.
The Best in Show awards were given for a T-shirt designed for the fair, an information booklet and a magazine advertisement, all of which were organized by fair committee members, and a fair scrapbook created by board member Janet Lester of Glade Spring.
Other categories included brochure (single page); fair booklet; fair map; magazine article; newspaper advertisement, black and white; newspaper advertisement color; newspaper article; pageant booklet; pageant scrapbook; photo essay board; polo shirt; poster; premium book/catalogue; promotional/advertising merchandise and souvenirs; radio ad; tabloid; television ad; theme; web advertisement; and website.
Each entry received points and was judged on criteria such as presentation, theme, information, production and quality.
“It’s a very competitive atmosphere,” said Shauna Reynolds, who is secretary for the fair’s board of directors. “Everyone wants to win, but also everyone is there to learn how to better their own fair.
“It’s really a group effort. If it were not for our volunteers, the fair wouldn’t happen. We love our community and want to see agriculture and entertainment come to town.”
Board member Jennifer Berry Blankenship said she is thankful the fair won a Best in Show this year. “If it were not for Charles and Irene Meade, we might not have a county fair. They have spent so much of their time and energy toward the fair year after year.”
Charles Meade died only days before the Virginia Association of Fairs conference was held this year.
The Washington County Fair takes places the second week in September each year, attracting visitors from throughout the region who come to hear nationally known musical talents, as well as to participate in agriculture events. Hundreds of volunteers have given their time and money to promote agriculture, rural living, agribusiness and support for Washington County through the fair.
“It brings in revenue for the town and the county,” said Blankenship. “However, in order to pull off this weeklong event, volunteers must work months in advance.
“It’s only February, but the theme for the fair and the entertainment acts are being lined up even this early.
“Going to a state fair convention and being able to come home with the title as Best Fair in Virginia is such an honor. There are not many fairs left with a complete all-volunteer staff. Most fairs in the state have paid fair managers,” she said.
“A lot of people think the Washington County Fair is owned by Washington County, but it’s not,” said Blankenship. “It’s a nonprofit organization. Everything we do is accomplished by volunteers. Volunteers are a vital part of the success of our fair.”
Blankenship, who helps with entertainment and communication committees for the fair, said many fairs across the country are struggling to stay in business.
“If it were not for our local supporters bringing their families and enjoying a night or two at the fair each year, we wouldn’t be able to continue,” said Blankenship. “We even lowered our gate admission this past year to help create a better value for local people.”
Fundraising efforts for the fair will begin as early as March.
A Designer Pocketbook Bingo and Sabika Jewelry Bingo will be held on Saturday, March 21, at the Washington County Fair, with doors opening at 5 p.m. and bingo starting at 6 p.m.
Blankenship said they also are working to bring bands to the fairgrounds in the fall for a series of concerts and dances.
“We’ve also started hosting indoor yard sales in the spring and fall to help generate more revenue. We’re constantly looking for ideas for fund raisers. If anyone would like to help, we’re always taking new volunteers.”
