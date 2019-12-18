BRISTOL, Tenn. — Leaving their workplaces behind has sparked hidden talents for two local retired teachers.
Since Sue Melkowski and Doris Peters both retired in 2017, the friends have practically become watercolor artists overnight.
Melkowski and Peters, who became friends during their teaching careers, may be late bloomers in their second careers, but their artistic inspiration is blazing new trails for the retirees.
The Bristol, Tennessee, women, who traded their classrooms for a window on the world, say they are living a dream.
Both self-taught artists have developed an experimental style using things like gauze, alcohol, salt and flowers to help them create what they see in the world around them. Melkowski is drawn to wildlife, painting fantastical or realistic versions. Peters has an affinity for painting architectural scenes — doorways, windows, arches and castles. She has painted local landmarks, including White’s Mill, Barter Theatre and the Tavern.
“We picked flowers from Sue’s garden and painted the underside of the flowers to stamp on the watercolor paper. It turned out amazing,” Peters said.
They’ve name their new business “Two Art Chicks,” and like the title suggests, the friends have adopted a carefree style of living.
Picking up art has changed their personalities, they said.
“We’re two totally different people than when we were high school teachers and administrators,” Melkowski said. “For one thing, we look different. How should I say it?” she asked laughing. “We’re a lot more casual — there’s less emphasis on how we look and more on how we paint.”
Living out passions
The friends found their artsy niche quite by accident.
They said they were looking for something to do after retirement.
Melkowski taught math for 30 years at Virginia High School and served two stints at local private schools. Peters retired from teaching English and French for 38 years in the Bristol Tennessee City Schools before becoming part of an administrative team.
“Doris wanted to take watercolor classes, but I wasn’t so crazy about the idea,” said Melkowski.
“Neither of us liked it at first, but we kept at it. I guess we’re control freaks, and watercolor doesn’t like to be controlled,” she said with a laugh. “Once we started painting what we like instead of what was demonstrated in class, it became a whole other thing.”
Now, the artists look around and see paintings just waiting to happen. In fact, they often pack their art supplies in the car just in case they see something inspirational while traveling around town.
The friends get together at least three times a week to paint. One of their favorite venues is The Arts Depot, where they create along with a diverse group of artists in the Wednesday Morning Painters.
The friends are especially drawn to the plein air style of painting, the art of painting outdoors.
“We go on painting marathons,” said Peters. “We set up painting at different places for two or three days. We’ve rented places to stay overnight in Burke’s Garden and Damascus, and sometimes we stay with a friend in Alvarado.”
The friends who are regular vendors at the Abingdon Farmers Market recently met a customer from Scotland who encouraged them to travel to the country — and, of course, take their paints and brushes.
“We both have a little Scottish in our backgrounds, so we think this would be an awesome place to visit,” said Melkowski.
“We plan to stay in Edinburgh and take day trips by train to different areas, such as the Highlands, South Queensferry, St. Andrews and Glasgow. We’ve left a few unplanned day trips so we can visit places the Scots recommend while we’re there.
“We hope to do some plein air painting of castles and rural Scottish life.”
A strategic plan
One of the first things the artists did in their new roles was develop a strategic plan with goals.
“I guess that’s just the administrators in us,” Peters said. “We want our art to be affordable, and we strive to nurture artistic ability in others.
“One important goal is to give back to the community. We recently participated in a craft bazaar at the Nicewonder Cancer Center at Bristol Regional Medical Center and donated 20% of what we made that day to the center,” Peters said. “We hope our art brings joy to others.
“I think there is ability in everyone to create, but sometimes we let life get in the way, and we become fearful of making mistakes. We talk to a lot of people who say they can’t paint, but they lack the courage to do it,” she said.
“Art is for everyone,” Melkowski said. “There are so many forms of art, and there is one for everybody. It can take time, but it is definitely worth pursuing. As Pablo Picasso said, ‘Every child is an artist. The problem is how to remain an artist once he grows up.’”
In addition to exhibiting at the Abingdon Farmers Market, their work can be seen at the Arts Depot in Abingdon, A Work of Art Gallery in Bristol, Tennessee, the Lost Pearl in Tazewell, Virginia, and Burke’s Garden Artisan Guild.
