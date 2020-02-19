ABINGDON, Va. — So why does your water bill cost what it does?
Well, just think about all that has to be filtered and all the pumps used to get that water to you.
That was part of the message from Robbie Cornett, the general manager of the Washington County Service Authority, when speaking at the Feb. 11 meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.
Cornett said the authority has recently completed a review to look at the future of the authority.
And that meant putting together an advisory board that includes members of the general public.
“This is a plan that should be with us for some time to come,” Cornett said.
About 75 employees at the Washington County Service Authority are responsible for the safe drinking water of the 50,000 people in Washington County, Cornett said.
In all, the authority maintains about 900 miles of water lines, 29 water pump stations and 22,000 water meters.
More than a century ago, the authority’s first customer, according to Cornett, can be traced to 1902 in Damascus, Virginia.
“We’ve grown. And we continue to grow,” Cornett said. “And we’re still continuing to chip away at extending services to folks who don’t have it.”
Future plans include extending water lines to Mendota and Hidden Valley.
And what has happened recently has included extending water lines along Rich Valley Road from U.S. 19 to Nordyke Road — a $3.2 million project with 45 new connections but the potential for even more, according to Cornett.
“And that’s a major corridor in our county that hasn’t had public water,” Cornett said.
“And I can say this from when I started here 30 years ago. From Nordyke to Saltville, there was very little public water on Rich Valley Road. Bits and pieces around Greendale and what-not,” Cornett said.
“Now, from Nordyke to Saltville, there’s water on Rich Valley Road,” Cornett said. “So, again, chipping away. It’s like eating an elephant. You have to do it one bite at a time.”
