The lead defendant in a drug distribution organization that trafficked methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine into Southwest Virginia from Texas and Indiana has been sentenced to 324 months in prison.
Daniel Augusto Rosa-Suarez, 44, of Arlington, Texas, was previously convicted of conspiracy to distribute the drugs. In all, three individuals — Rosa-Suarez, Jon Trevor DeBord and Robert Louis Gray Osborne — have been charged as part of the drug trafficking conspiracy. DeBord pleaded guilty in January and will be sentenced in April. Osborne is scheduled for trial in May.
According to court documents, Rosa-Suarez conspired with at least 12 others to traffic the drugs. The organization operated primarily in Smyth County and the Harrisonburg area from 2016 to 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.