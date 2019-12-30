As would be expected, 2019 held its share of tears and excitement - the loss of beloved artists, community leaders, veterans and a young law enforcement officer, alongside gains in employment, the fight against opioid addition, revitalization of downtowns, and advancements in law enforcement and emergency services. Storms, a long-lasting heat wave, resignations of longtime servants and new faces elected to serve also marked the year for Smyth County.
January
The year began on a high note as Gov. Ralph Northam came to the county to help celebrate a $2.1 million expansion with 35 new jobs, doubling the workforce, at Smyth County Machine in Marion.
Clinch Valley Community Action, which took over the head start contract for Smyth, Wythe and Bland counties in 2018, sought to open a new site in Atkins to serve children in Marion. Executive Director Doug Sheets appeared before the Smyth County Board of Supervisors to request a special use permit for the commercially zoned site containing the former BB&T bank building to be renovated for the new center.
As part of planned improvements at Chilhowie’s only lighted intersection, it was announced that Greever Drug Store is slated to be torn down to create a safer and more efficient turning lane from Highway 11 onto Whitetop Road. Owner Brent Foster plans to move his business into the former Sun Trust bank building across the intersection. Right-of-way acquisition will begin in the spring of 2020 with construction bids anticipated in late spring 2021.
February
The month began on a sad note that continued to echo throughout the year. Chilhowie native Lucas B. Dowell, a Virginia State Trooper, was killed in the line of duty in Cumberland County. The local community, and that of law enforcement from across the nation, 1,500-strong, came together in Chilhowie for his funeral. Dedications continued through the year with two bridges being named for the 28-year-old and fundraisers held in memory of him and his friend, Will Walker, another young Chilhowie native who died in a farming accident in the fall of 2018.
Peggy Hurley, partnership specialist with the U.S. Department of Commerce, spoke at town councils about specifics of the 2020 Census project. The main point is that the census is going online and citizens will be expected to complete surveys online. Those without computers or internet service can be assisted by others or through libraries. Hurley told the councils that the 2020 Census Project is hiring for a variety of jobs which can be seen and applied for at www.usajobs.gov. Call 1-855-JOB-2020 for more information.
The month ended with record flooding around the county resulting from heavy rain.
March
Appalachian Power moved four large electric transformers from a rail siding in Seven Mile Ford along U.S. 11 to Chilhowie then on Highway 107 to Saltville, along Highway 91 to Government Plant Road, across a specially built Bailey bridge, then onto the old railway bed, back onto Highway 91 at the town’s industrial park, and on to Broadford. These transformers—each roughly the size of a large truck—were to be installed at the two Broadford substations being upgraded to provide more reliable power to southern Virginia. A multi-year project has been under way since 2017 to upgrade the facilities for future power requirements. Three additional transformers were expected to be transported to the site. The estimated $100-million Broadford Station Expansion Project is expected to be complete in late 2021.
A new tool in the fight to save the lives of homeless animals was approved by the Smyth County Board of Supervisors. David and Suzanne Fields of Atkins received approval for a special use permit to build a kennel on their property for housing dogs and cats with the support of the Smyth County Humane Society. It includes room for 16 dogs plus a cat room, kitchen/office, toilet and lobby space. The site is visible from the interstate in the winter.
A former Chilhowie council member Lewis W. Shortt Jr. won a special election in Chilhowie in March. The seat was left vacant in November 2018 by the death of Charlie Doane whose wife, Tammy, served in his place until a special election could be held. Shortt, a resident of Chilhowie since 1953, served on the council from 2002 to 2014.
Marion Senior High School officials conducted a public session on proposed plans to renovate athletic fields, but the anticipated high cost made much of the project a wish list.
The 760th Engineer Company of the Army Reserves in Marion conducted a change of command ceremony welcoming CPT Candice Heins of North Carolina as the new commander. Her unit spent several months in Guatemala this past year helping build a school and will be deployed in stages for up to a year to eastern Africa in 2020.
Scholle, a manufacturer of sustainable packaging solutions in Chilhowie, announced plans to undergo a $10.29 million expansion adding 42 new jobs. The construction was completed late this year and equipment is expected to be added over the next two years.
A crisis of emergency medical services was realized as the Saltville Rescue Squad fell into financial straits facing possible closure. Requests were being made to other EMS providers to help cover the territory while the county considered privatizing the service. Squad members took a multi-pronged approach to survival, including bake sales, gun raffles, selling equipment, cutting expenses wherever possible and restoring the Medicare billing number that had been allowed to lapse, making it impossible to request reimbursement for services. The situation was resolved over the course of the year and the squad found itself back in the black by November.
April
More good economic news came when Speyside, the company establishing a cooperage in Atkins in the old Merillat plant, broke ground for its stave mill in Glade Spring. The two facilities will work together to build bourbon barrels for Speyside Bourbon Cooperage.
On July 1, the commonwealth awarded ownership of the Morrison Building on the campus of Southwest Virginia Mental Health Institute to Smyth County. For over 25 years, the facility has served as the county administration building.
Plans began for the Saltville Wellness Center, a satellite of the Lifetime Wellness Center in Marion, to be established in the former GCS building.
May
Marion Senior High School science teacher Sarah Deel was announced as the Smyth County Teacher of the Year which made her eligible to compete for Regional Teacher of the Year. She won that title in September.
The fourth was another successful year for the Smyth County RAM Clinic with 607 patient visits and 768 patient encounters. The annual event served 174 patients in medical care, 282 in vision care and 312 in dental care. Sixty hearing aids were provided this year. Hundreds of volunteers provided free care that was valued at approximately $390,010 or about $510 per patient.
The Saltville Rescue Squad was given a nod by the county to keep operating as it had pulled itself back from the brink of extinction with a variety of efforts to remain viable. The prediction of having to close the doors did not happen and operations continued to improve as the year ended.
June
A group of Appalachian Trail hikers came in contact with 30-year-old James L. Jordan of Massachusetts in early June on a Smyth County section of the trail. They knew Jordan as a “suspicious person,” the complaint noted, because he had previously been accused of threatening other hikers on the trail. Word had spread on social media. Jordan chased and stabbed members of the group. Wythe, Smyth and Bland County law enforcement along with Virginia State Police began combing the area and alerting other hikers to the danger. He was soon arrested and the body of a male hiker was found. Jordan was charged with murder and assault with the intent to commit murder. A judge ordered him to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
The new Lisa H. Moore Counseling Center in Marion was named in honor of Moore, who spent 40 years with Mount Rogers Community Services, 12 as executive director, retiring in 2017. The state-of-the-art center serves individuals with mental health, developmental disability, and substance abuse needs in the county. Clients receive counseling, psychiatric, primary care, case management, and other services all under one roof. It will also have an in-house pharmacy through a partnership with Genoa Healthcare.
July
Inspired by a cousin, Dianna Tibbs began teaching special education in Smyth County. Decades later, Tibbs has no plans to retire because she loves what she does and couldn’t imagine doing anything else. In her honor, the ARC (Association for Retarded Citizens) has named its TAP (Teaching Alternative Program) building in Marion the Dianna Dishner Tibbs Education Center. A ceremony and reception was held with an unveiling of the sign.
Gov. Ralph Northam visited Marion to speak about the new program of vehicles used to transport individuals under temporary detention orders to mental health treatment facilities. The unmarked Dodge SUVs give no indication of who is inside or where they are headed. Until the alternative transport program, those patients were taken to a hospital in the back of a police car, a practice believed to be traumatic to patients and burdensome to local law enforcement. The general assembly approved the three-year $7 million contract with private company G4S. With six vehicles to serve the state, Marion will be the southernmost hub. The new program is meant to alleviate part of the burden on local law enforcement agencies by taking on about half of the transports in the alternative vehicles.
August
Smyth County Animal Control said farewell to beloved, longtime director when Bill Turman retired after 32 years with the department. A surprise retirement party was held by staff, family and friends at Macado’s. Gifts included an enlarged photograph signed by staff members and an award from the Smyth County Humane Society thanking him for his years of dedicated service to the welfare of the county’s animals.
Last year lunch cost just over $2 a day and breakfast $1.50 for many Smyth County students while others were eligible for free or reduced price meals. This year, they all ate for free when the Community Eligibility Provision through the Food and Nutrition Service of the United States Department of Agriculture was extended to all county schools thanks to approval of Smyth’s application for community-wide free meals. This program was enacted several years ago for eligible schools in the county and was extended to all schools for the next four years. The federal government pays 72 percent of the cost of student nutrition while the county pays 28 percent.
The long-awaited dog park in Marion was dedicated at the site of the old quarry next to the developing neighborhood on Callan Drive. While one of the quarry holes is being used for disposal of brush and leaves, the town hopes to transform much of the land into a multi-use recreation area. More than 40 donors helped raise $8,000 for the project. The town donated the land. Other amenities will be added such as benches for dog owners to sit on while their dogs play, and play items for the dogs. Training will also be allowed in the dog park.
Andrew Philpot of northwest Ohio, a veteran of state parks and a veteran of the U.S. military, was welcomed as the new manager for Hungry Mother State Park. This is his fourth park in Virginia from the eastern shore to the southwest mountains. He and his family, wife Andria, and sons Ayden and Anderson, and two dogs, are happy to be at the park and hoping to stay for a long time. Andrew replaced Nate Clark who was promoted to Pocahontas State Park.
September
A special surprise party was planned in the Marion Senior High School gym to announce that science teacher and 2019 Smyth County Teacher of the Year Sarah Deel had been chosen as the Regional Teacher of the Year. It was a gala event in front of the entire student body with special guests, cheerleaders, a performance from the band, and balloons, flowers and a cake because it was also her birthday.
Curtis Rhea, representative on the county board of supervisors for the Chilhowie district, elected in November 2017, announced his decision to resign following a request from the News & Messenger for comments from the first-term supervisor about $764.94 in unpaid taxes that he owes the county. The board in October appointed former supervisor Wade Blevins to fill the seat until a special election can be held in 2020.
Donnie Crisp and Anthony Collins celebrated as the first graduates of the Smyth County Recovery Court, an intensive program meant to help drug addicts overcome their addictions and lead productive lives. The Saltville residents set out with the program in 2018 as an alternative to jail sentences. They were required to attend 12 to 15 hours of substance abuse counseling per week, participate in at least two weekly community support groups and put in weekly community service hours, and were given drug screens three to five times per week in the beginning to ensure they were making progress.
The Smyth County school system suffered a ransomware attack that took months to recover from including the check of 2,200 Windows computers. It was centered on the central office and technology officials worked to rebuild the system, installing new anti-malware software and moving to a cloud-based system rather than pay a ransom.
October
Participants in the over six-year $1.3 million project to revitalize downtown Chilhowie celebrated a majority completion. They conducted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the newly revitalized Main Street and talked about future aspects of the ongoing effort. The many aspects of the project include storm drainage improvement, new sidewalks, lighting and future façades on Main Street, paving, removal of an 80,000 square-foot abandoned factory facility, construction of a farmers market, signage and branding.
Voices From the Garden: Virginia’s Women’s Monument was dedicated in Richmond, celebrating the first seven of 12 bronze statues encapsulating Virginia history, including one of Smyth County resident Laura Lu Scherer Copenhaver (1868-1940), a Christian leader, educator, and entrepreneur. Several of Laura Copenhaver’s granddaughters were wearing commemorative swatches that displayed fabric made by her Rosemont Industries, which she established to see household textiles made by women in this area. She encouraged cooperative marketing of farm products and helped farmers by making goods out of agricultural products for homes and marketing them around the world.
The county’s board of supervisors gave its nod of approval to a plan by a consortium of leaders to establish the Appalachian Center for Hope, a regional, multi-faceted treatment facility in Marion on the grounds of Southwestern Virginia Mental Health Institute. The multi-phase project is in its early stages now and the consortium has its eye on a long unused building at the institute that is in need of some rehab.
November
Family, friends, law enforcement officers and elected officials gathered in Chilhowie to dedicate the interstate bridge over Whitetop Road in Chilhowie to Virginia State Trooper Lucas B. Dowell, a four-year veteran with the VSP, who was shot and killed on Feb. 4 while assisting with a search warrant during a narcotics arrest operation at a residence in Cumberland County. Dowell graduated from Chilhowie High School, Radford University, and the Virginia State Police Academy in November 2014. He was serving as a member of the Appomattox Division Tactical Team - the equivalent of a SWAT Team, when he was killed. On Aug. 2, the Town of Amherst dedicated the South Main Street/Route 29 Business bridge over Route 29 as the “Trooper Lucas B. Dowell Bridge.”
Some new faces for county government emerged from the general election. Kris Ratliff in the Park District and Lori Hester Deel in the Rye District will be seated on the board of supervisors in January. Sheriff Chip Shuler was re-elected along with Treasurer Tom Burkett, Commissioner of the Revenue Jeff Richardson, and Commonwealth’s Attorney Roy Evans. On the school board, Kyle Rhodes was elected to replace outgoing member Bill Veselik in the Park District.
Special markers were placed and dedicated to aspects of African-American history in Smyth County. Markers were placed at the former Carnegie High School, Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, which is now a museum of African-American history and community center, and Sallie’s Crying Tree. The Virginia Department of Historic Resources board OK’d these three new markers.
December
County Administrator Michael Carter announced his resignation which will take effect on Jan. 10. He has served in this position for more than a decade. Carter has not commented about his resignation. County Attorney Jeff Campbell has also submitted his resignation. His last day has been reported to be Dec. 31. Campbell, a state delegate, a former mayor and councilman for the town of Saltville, and an attorney for 19 years, assumed the post in April 2016.
The Marion Police Department went all out to help provide a proper funeral for veteran Sammy H. Clark. The 66-year-old Clark died alone in his Marion apartment of a heart attack sometime between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2. He was found after people realized they hadn’t seen him for several days, and a Marion Housing Authority staffer went to his apartment. The MPD immediately started trying to find Clark’s next of kin. They were finally successful in discovering some relatives not far away who had not been in touch with Clark for many years and who were grateful for being reunited for the funeral.
The county and two of the three towns have adopted resolutions naming themselves as Second Amendment Sanctuaries in response to proposed state legislation. Gun control measures have been on the minds of citizens and elected officials since the November election when Democrats won control of both houses of the Virginia General Assembly come January. Since the election, Democrats have filed several gun control bills. Those bills propose universal background checks, establishing civil penalties for not reporting lost or stolen firearms to police, reinstating Virginia’s one-handgun-a-month law, and giving localities the ability to prohibit the carrying of firearms in public spaces during events that would require a permit. In response, the Virginia Citizens Defense League, a gun rights group, issued a call to gun owners to pressure local governments to become Second Amendment sanctuaries. They’ve turned out in force across much of the commonwealth.
Virginia Farm Bureau shot a segment on Smyth agriculture as part of its weekly TV program called “Real Virginia,” which airs on PBS affiliates and access channels across the state as well as on YouTube and RFD-TV. The segment is titled, “County Close-up.” It will feature interviews with Rita Copenhaver about her husband’s grandmother, Laura Copenhaver, and her Rosemont Industries, plus beef cattle producers Jason Pratt and Justin McClellan. The program featuring Smyth County will air in the last week of January, 24-31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.