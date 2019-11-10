From staff reports
A 35-year-old Wytheville woman who’s on probation for physically abusing a child is facing new allegations related to the sexual abuse of another juvenile.
On Oct. 21, Stephanie Ann Smith was indicted on charges of sodomy, indecent acts with a child (two counts) and child endangerment.
According to the indictments, the allegations go from June 1, 2018, until July 29, 2018, and involve oral sex with a male juvenile who was 13 in June 2018 and turned 14 in July of that year.
Smith was arrested in April after Wytheville Police Department Detective M.E. Dalton obtained warrants for her. In January, Smith pleaded guilty to felony child endangerment in Wythe County Circuit Court and was ordered to serve four days in jail before starting two years of probation.
The victim in that case, a then-12-year-old female, is an older sibling of the male accuser, according to court records.
In addition to her January conviction, Smith also has a felony theft charge from Ohio on her criminal record, but a magistrate wasn’t aware of the outcome, according to court documents.
“Accused states that she doesn’t know why these charges were issued,” a magistrate wrote during Smith’s April bond hearing.
Initially denied bond, Smith was freed in July after appealing to Circuit Court. One of the conditions said she was to avoid all contact with minors without proper approval.
A trial date hasn’t been set.
In other indictments handed down on Oct. 21:
Chermely Lee Allen, 38, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Kevin Michael Alley, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
Ginger Ja Bane, 43, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Castro Jerome Banks, 49, of Marion was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
Charles Ray Barker, 39, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Corey Dennard Black, 34, of Sumter, South Carolina, was indicted on a charges of felony eluding police, assaulting a law enforcement officer (two counts) and felony destruction of property (two counts).
James Cheyenne Bourne, 38, of Wytheville was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Junmall James Boyd, 48, of Wytheville was indicted on burglary and stolen property-intent to sell charges.
Haleigh Nicole Breeden, 21, of Barren Springs was indicted on child abuse and drug possession charges.
Charles Otey Burkes Jr., 61, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Kyle Scott Chaney, 20, of Roanoke was indicted on charges of robbery (two counts), use of a firearm in commission of a felony and manufacturing/etc. drugs.
Michael Dewey Church, 40, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of manufacturing/etc. drugs (two counts), possessing a gun with drugs and grand larceny (two counts).
Robert Edward Brady Coe, 46, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of burglary, being a felon in possession of a weapon/ammunition and grand larceny (two counts).
Dwayne Earl Cook, 57, of Jewell Ridge was indicted on charges of drug possession (two counts), possessing a gun with drugs (two counts), forging a coin or bank note and being a felon in possession of a gun.
Jarad Daniel Cook, 33, of Barren Springs was indicted on a drug possession charge.
John James Cotter, 45, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a driving while intoxicated-third or subsequent offense charge.
Tony Lacy Cressel, 41, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
Ryan Austin Delby, 24, of Speedwell was indicted on grand larceny and stolen property: intent to sale charges.
Bryan Allen Dent, 43, of Austinville was indicted on two manufacturing/etc. drugs charges.
William Craig Drain, 24, of Barren Springs was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Crystal Michele Dye, 19, of Bastian was indicted on a drug charge.
William Joseph Fireline, 39, of Sturgis, Michigan was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jay Cameron Frazier, 31, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of abduction, malicious wounding and felony destruction of property.
Eric Green Jr., 30, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drug charge.
Bradlee Erick Hahn, 30, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a charge of obtaining money by false pretense.
Gary Allen Hancock Jr., 30, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
James Richard Haney, 53, of Beckley, West Virginia, was indicted on charges of forgery/uttering (three counts), forgery (three counts) and obtaining money by false pretense.
Walter Lee Hanley, 44, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of strangulation and object sexual penetration.
Vincent Rybon Harris, 29, of Galax was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.
Ethan Ray Hatfield, 20, of Wytheville was indicted on a drug possession charge.
William Martin Haywood IV, 34, of Crockett was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Juan David Hernandez, 27, of Fancy Gap was indicted on charges of child abuse and drug possession.
James Clifford High, 37, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Martin Dock Howard, 60, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Wendy Michelle Hurst, 46, of Pulaski was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Amelia Lynn Jennelle, 19, of Radford was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Jesse Lawrence Jones, 39, of Rural Retreat was indicted on charges of strangulation and malicious wounding.
Edward James Kennedy, 56, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, was indicted on two drug possession charges.
Calesta Jade Lockwood, 21, of Fancy Gap was indicted on charges of forgery/uttering (two counts) and forgery (two counts).
Joseph Miller Lytton, 19, of Roanoke was indicted on charges of abduction, robbery (two counts) and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
Richard Leroy Mabe II, 45, of Wytheville was indicted on two drug possession charges.
John Thornton Manges, 44, of Salem was indicted on a charge of habitual offender: driving without a license.
Joseph Arthur Manning, 33, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of credit card forgery (two counts), credit card fraud, credit card number larceny, identity theft and grand larceny.
Gary Dean Matney, 40, of Hurley was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Joshua David Maxwell, 30, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Jessica Renea Dawn Oaster, 28, of Wytheville was indicted on charges of burglary (two counts) and grand larceny (two counts).
Edgar Melvin Pauley Jr., 51, of Cripple Creek was indicted on charges of abduction and bomb/burn threat.
Michael Patrick Pennington, 43, of Pearisburg was indicted on a felony eluding police charge.
Bridgette Yvonne Quesenberry, 25, of Pulaski was indicted on a manufacturing/etc. drugs charge.
Thomas Joseph Reeves, 55, of Bluff City, Tennessee was indicted on two manufacturing/etc. drugs charges.
Tyler Scott Riggins, 29, of Max Meadows was indicted on a felony destruction of property charge.
Virginia Kate Robinson, 29, of Rural Retreat was indicted on a drug possession charge.
James Douglas Ryan, 39, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of being a felon with a weapon or ammunition.
Jason Dale Sage, 48, of Pulaski was indicted on DWI-third offense charge.
Cindee Tennille Smith, 43, of Wytheville was indicted on a credit card number larceny charge.
Winter Janille Smith, 34, of Fredericksburg was indicted on charges of forgery/uttering (four counts), identity theft and welfare fraud.
Chasity Leanette Smythers, 29, of Fancy Gap was indicted on charges of child abuse and drug possession.
John Wayne Surface, 59, of Wytheville was indicted on a charge of assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Neal Carlson Walters, 50, of Max Meadows was indicted on a drug possession charge.
Cynthia Judith Watts, 22, of Wytheville was indicted on a child abuse charge.
Brandon Lee Williams, 29, of Ivanhoe was indicted on a petit larceny charge.
Michael Keith Woodrum Jr., 37, of Princeton, West Virginia, was indicted on a felony shoplifting charge.
Eraina Lynn Wright, 40, of Bluefield, West Virginia, was indicted on a robbery charge.
