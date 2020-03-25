A Meadowview man was arrested in Abingdon last week for possession of narcotics and grand larceny.
Five Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies executed a felony warrant for grand larceny on Jason W. Worley, 42, on Canyon Drive in Abingdon on March 18. Accompanying them was K-9 Kane, who gave a positive alert for drugs when the officers approached Worley, who was sitting in his truck.
A search of the vehicle uncovered $2,943 in cash, 4.5 grams of methamphetamine, scales and other narcotics.
Worley was arrested on the grand larceny warrant and charged with possession of schedule I or II narcotics and possession of schedule I and II narcotics with intent to distribute. He was transported to the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
