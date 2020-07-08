ABINGDON, Va. — Two New York men pleaded guilty to transporting more than $97,000 in stolen money across state lines, following a January traffic stop in Wythe County.
Zeidan Hamad Saado, 20, and Ali Salim Mberwa, 21, both of Buffalo, each pleaded guilty last week to conspiring to transport in interstate commerce money with a value of $5,000 or more, knowing it had been stolen, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen. The plea occurred in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.
The pair was stopped by a Wythe County deputy who clocked their Toyota Prius traveling at 89 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to court documents. The deputy smelled and saw marijuana inside the car, and the license plate was registered to another vehicle, according to a news release.
When the deputy opened the rear door, he saw a pile of $100 bills bundled almost exclusively in “Loomis” bank bands under the front seat, the release states. Altogether, there was at least $97,340 of stolen cash in the car.
The money was stolen in Florida, from the home of the mother of a juvenile — identified only as D.P. in the statement — who was also riding in the Toyota.
At sentencing, each defendant faces a maximum five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $250,000.
