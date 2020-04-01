Andrea Carroll is scared.
The 49-year-old financial analyst from Bristol, Virginia, was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease in 2014, and her son, Lane, was diagnosed with the same inflammatory bowel condition in 2009 at age 9.
In addition to causing inflammation of the digestive tract, Crohn’s can lead to abdominal pain, severe diarrhea, fatigue, weight loss and malnutrition. Crohn’s sufferers are also more susceptible to infections.
That’s why Andrea Carroll is so scared of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Having Crohn’s already puts us at risk for catching bacterial and viral germs because of the immune system's attack on itself and the medications that suppress our immune systems,” Carroll said.
Flash back to the end of December when Lane began to experience ailments normally associated with the flu.
“That what’s we thought it was,” Carroll said. “But after the test came back negative, and Lane told us that his symptoms didn’t feel like any flu he ever had, we were wondering if COVID-19 wasn’t already here.”‘
Lane has since recovered from that illness, and his Crohn’s is currently in remission.
For Crohn’s patients, any type of stress can trigger a painful flare. It’s a problem that many with Crohn’s grapple with daily, and it’s especially confounding in public settings.
“The stress of this virus, what we know and more what we don’t know, hasn’t been good for my already active Crohn’s,” Andrea Carroll said. “I give myself a weekly shot of Humira, which has to be ordered on a certain schedule.”
Humira is a biologic drug designed to treat autoimmune diseases, such as Crohn’s, rheumatoid arthritis, plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.
Bristol-area pharmacies are currently stocked with Crohn’s medications, but Carroll still feels anxiety.
“The timely delivery could become a real issue because of the increased demand of online ordering while people are staying at home,” Carroll said. “What if UPS, FedEx and the postal service begin having sickness in their workforce?”
Every eight weeks, Lane Carroll receives in infusion of Remicade, a treatment that is given slowly through an IV line and is designed to prevent inflammation.
A student at UNC-Asheville in North Carolina, Lane is currently taking online classes at his home in Bristol. He receives his treatments in Asheville and plans to travel there later this week.
“Thankfully Asheville is not far away, but any travel adds to the stress,” Andrea Carroll said.
“And trying to communicate the importance of staying home to a 19-year-old college student with a compromised immune system … is stressful.”
That stress surfaced Oct. 5, 2018, when Carroll’s youngest son, Parker, was diagnosed with a brain tumor after passing out in a Bristol, Virginia, dining establishment.
“My stress was out the roof after that, and it triggered a severe flare that I’m still dealing with,” Carroll said.
The tumor was removed during surgery in October of last year. Parker is now healthy and is active in sports at Virginia High School, where he is a freshman.
Andrea Carroll is also worried about other long-range issues within her family.
“Lane had almost a complete bowel blockage in July of 2017,” Andrea said. “He had to go to the emergency room and stayed in the hospital for five days. If that were to happen again to either of us during this COVID-19 crisis, I worry about the availability of providers and hospital beds.”
Shelly Richards, 40, has a similar fear.
The Coeburn resident is battling severe kidney and liver disease.
“As an immune-compromised person with severe kidney and liver disease, I’m on my third week of social distancing,” Richards said.
Richards had an appointment at the renowned Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota on March 30.
“But that has been rescheduled for June,” Richards said. “I have 60 days of liver medication left, so this crisis could be life-threatening for me even if I don’t get the virus.”
Popular Patrick Henry High School coach and teacher Tommy Thomas, 49, underwent surgery for brain cancer in July at Duke Medical Center in Durham, North Carolina.
Following a robust recovery and return to the bench with the PH girls basketball team, Thomas become an advocate for cancer patients around far Southwest Virginia and beyond. He has shared his story in a variety of forums, including churches.
Since the spread of the coronavirus, Thomas has been practicing social distancing from his home in Glade Spring.
“I’m staying inside with my grandson and spending most of my days just playing with him,” Thomas said.
As for his cancer, Thomas said he is “doing well.”
“The only thing that I’m really worried about with my health is just making sure that I can get to Durham because I know they have more outbreaks in bigger cities than we have here,” Thomas said
Thomas does have one more concern. His daughters, Heather and Tory, work as nurses in the Abingdon area.
“I worry about them way more than I worry about myself,” Thomas said. “With Heather being in the emergency room, she sees a lot of cases not knowing what to expect.”
According to Andrea Carroll, her family has adjusted to a new norm. Her oldest Mason is a senior at Emory & Henry.
“I’m very thankful that both Emory & Henry and Virginia High have moved to online learning, as that reduces contact with the public and the chance of bringing the virus, or even the flu, into our house,” Andrea said “My husband is a college professor, and he has moved to online teaching as well.”
Even with those measures, Andrea finds it hard to relax given the curse of Crohn’s disease and all the problems that debilitating conditions entail on a near-daily basis.
It’s a real fear that no matter how many precautions they take, they could get COVID-19 more severely than the general healthy public, she said.
“We will just continue to have faith that we’ll stay well and that we can fight it and recover completely if we do contract it.”
